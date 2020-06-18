WINCHESTER - Hold on to your hats, there’s a town election coming this Saturday. With all the COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and Town Meeting discussion, little attention has been paid to this (very late) spring town election.
Originally scheduled for March 31, town officials pushed the date back due to the coronavirus shutting down most of the state and town. With the date fast approaching, 14,650 residents are registered to vote (1,009 are considered “inactive”).
Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon issued 600 mail-in ballots and residents returned 273 as of this morning. For those still holing onto a mail-in/absentee ballot, make sure it gets sent in so your vote counts.
Polls will open at Muraco, McCall, Vinson-Owen, and Lynch starting at noon on Saturday until 8 p.m. For Muraco, voters will enter the building in the traditional manner by using the front door. However, voters will exist at the back of the gym unless they have a disability, then they can use the ADA entrance.
For McCall, voters will enter in the traditional manner by using the auditorium doors. However, they will be funneled to the second set of doors in the McCall gym to the right and out the same entrance keeping to the left to adhere to the six foot rule.
For Vinson-Owen, voters will enter the building through the front doors keeping to the left and heading straight into the gym. They will exit the side door of the gym into the main hallway keeping to the left and exiting the left set of front doors.
For Lynch, voters will enter into the building on Brantwood Road, per usual. Voters will then exit the building through the rear back entrance on to the ADA set of doors.
According to Lannon, face masks must be worn to enter polling locations. She also requires residents to practice social (physical) distancing. She added signs would be posted.
“Check-in tables will have Plexiglass barriers and poll workers will be wearing masks,” she noted.
The Town Clerk also pointed out how custodians would be “working the entire election day to wipe down polling booths and pens after each voter finishes.” Those booths will also be spaced six feet apart in all directions.
If a line exists, Lannon “respectfully requests” people adhere to a six foot distance while waiting.
“We are all now used to this process when we grocery shopping or wait in line at the deli counter,” the Town Clerk acknowledged.
Additionally, only the voter can place the ballot in the voting machine, and Lannon asked voters to “please be gentle when inserting the ballot.”
The ballot
There is one contested race this year, for a seat on the School Committee. Current chair Michelle Bergstrom seeks reelection against two challengers: Shamus Brady and Deep Neogy. All other races are uncontested.
Moderator: Peter Haley, incumbent
Select Board: Mariano Goluboff, incumbent
Board of Assessors: George Andersen, incumbent
Board of Health: Nelson Aquino, incumbent
Planning Board (two seats): Heather Hannon, incumbent; Heather von Mering, incumbent
Library Board of Trustees (two seats): Ingrid Geis, incumbent; Angela Murdough, incumbent
Housing Authority: Brenda Kleschinsky, incumbent
