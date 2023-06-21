WINCHESTER - Winchester sent out a notice informing residents National Grid will be working in the neighborhood on Lake Street from Main Street to LInden Street in order to replace and/or relocate the gas main. The work will begin on or about June 20, 2023, and will continue for approximately one month.
Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. National Grid would like to perform this work under the town’s Proactive Main Replacement Program, which targets potential leak prone pipes by many factors including material and age of the facilities.
National Grid customers, within the scope of the project, will have their gas services replaced and transferred to the new gas main in the street. Each gas service transfer will be scheduled in advance with the customer, and they can expect a short interruption of gas service on the day of the work on the service. The customer will need to allow the town’s contractor and company technicians access to the property in order to restore the gas service.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience, but this project is part of our commitment to provide continuous improvements and keep the natural gas delivery system safe and reliable,” the town wrote in its notice.
Please note that COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all times.
◦ Proper PPE is required at all times.
◦ PPE includes but is not limited to hard hats, safety glasses, gloves, safety toe boots, reflective vest, face shield or face covering.
◦ PPE shall be cleaned before and after use.
◦ Each job site shall have a laminated copy of the COVID-19 Work Safety Plan.
◦ Hand shaking and other physical contact is prohibited.
◦ As part of daily health screening, customers will be asked about current health status before employees enter a property.
◦ All employees and visitors must implement social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of six feet from other individuals wherever possible.
◦ Hand washing stations will be present at all times.
◦ National Grid and/or a qualified contractor (RJ Devereaux Corp) will perform the work. A police detail will be provided. The road will be open to the public and parking may be limited. Expect delays and please use an alternate route if possible. A construction foreman with appropriate identification will be on site to address your parking needs throughout the duration of the project.
Meters may need to be relocated to the outside of the home or business. There may be a lag between temporary and permanent restoration of the street and sidewalk, depending on weather and ground conditions. All restoration details have been coordinated through the Winchester DPW.
If you have any questions about the project, please call Nick Pepe, Construction Supervisor, at 978-270-0276. For general inquiries, National Grid Customer Service can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-233-5325.
NOT A NATIONAL GRID NATURAL GAS CUSTOMER?
If you do not have a gas service to your home/business or are not currently using natural gas for heating, this is the easiest time to make the switch to clean, reliable natural gas. Please be aware that if your street is repaved it will be some years before National Grid has permission to reopen the street and/or sidewalk.
For more details about our many conversion incentives, please call 1-877-696-4743.
