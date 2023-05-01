WINCHESTER - Town Meeting fell just two votes shy of unanimously approving Article 13, appropriating $395,000 to pay costs of the Lake Street bridge replacement project; this is in addition to $2.1M previously appropriated in the fall of 2019.
According to Capital Planning Committee Chair Roger McPeek, the sponsor of the article. the town received four bids on the project and selected the lowest one. To assuage Town Meeting’s fears the project grew (and that’s why they needed the additional funding), McPeek announced it actually shrunk, as the town wanted to keep one lane open during construction but has to close the bridge completely.
The town will also use some money from the completed Swanton Street bridge project to pay down the additional costs.
Both the Select Board and the Finance Committee recommended favorable action.
When asked why his committee didn’t use Free Cash to cover the increase, McPeek acknowledged his committee doesn’t control Free Cash. He said it was typical to bond the project through the capital stabilization fund.
Town Meeting member Roger Wilson shared concerns about the reduction in scope of the project, specifically the chance the town might lose the pedestrian bridge that would help pedestrians cross during construction as well as the integration with the bike path.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town put the project out to bid with an alternate that included the pedestrian bridge and they expect to award that bid to the winning bidder. She also said improvements will be made to the sidewalk to better integrate it with the bike path.
Lake Street runs into Skillings Road and Winchester High School.
