WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved additional outdoor dining spots for three establishments in town: The Spot (f.k.a. The Waterfield Kitchen), China Sky and Fuller Cup.
Representatives for The Spot, located at 14 Thompson St., asked for additional outdoor tables and a tent to help expand their patio and give the eatery a street presence similar to other restaurants in the area. They informed the board hours of operation would start at 11:30 a.m. on weekends and for lunch on Thursday and Friday.
The restaurant will locate tables in parking spaces and not on the sidewalk.
When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff if closing Thompson Street, which the board authorized to mixed results so far, has helped, representatives called their situation difficult.
“We don’t have any visibility when the street is closed,” they said. “We’re not getting the traffic.”
There is a barricade that blocks the street when it’s closed. One Friday when someone moved it, the representatives said traffic for their business increased. However, when someone put it back, traffic decreased again.
Goluboff expressed surprise, as he believed the board amended the Thompson Street closure to Sundays only. It appears the board discussed keeping it open Friday, but never actually made an official vote.
Members of the board favored The Spot’s application to expand outdoor dining with Select Board member Jacqueline Welch wondering if some kind of lighting would help bring business to that area and Goluboff supporting signage indicating businesses are open.
For the other two establishments seeking more outdoor dining, China Sky, located at 27 Converse Place, wanted to double its outdoor tables from four to eight. Unfortunately for them, the board expressed concerns with safety; therefore, they allowed the restaurant to add two tables. This would cost the restaurant one parking space.
Keeping the other spaces free allows for a safer turning radius for vehicles, especially those used by the Fire Department, coming around the corner.
The board also approved outdoor tables for the Fuller Cup on Sundays.
