WINCHESTER - The Select Board authorized WinCAM, the town’s local cable access provider, to work with a legal firm to audit Comcast and Verizon’s gap adjustments to see if the franchise fees are the right amount. (The franchise fees go toward the station’s budget so that neither the town nor its residents has to pay for access to WinCAM.)
Town Manager Lisa Wong recommended the Select Board vote the authorization since the WinCAM Board of Directors approved the audit and because WinCAM is paying the legal fees.
Small Cell Policy
The Select Board also approved some changes to the language in the town’s new Small Cell Wireless Policy to deal with incoming 5G. One change includes lowering the level of decibels as chairman Mariano Goluboff felt the number exceeded what residents could reasonably stand.
The original language said no noise greater than35 dBA at one meter if technically feasible and in no case greater than 58 dBa at one meter. Goluboff suggested a change to state if any noise is above 35 dBa, the applicant would have to provide it’s not technically feasible to go lower.
The chair said 52 dBa would sound like a light conversation and felt residents didn’t want that noise outside their window all night (if they happen to live near a 5G wireless antenna).
Spin
Many residents, or passers-by, have probably seen electronic scooters traveling up and down Winchester’s streets. According to Wong, Spin, the e-scooter company supplying the scooters, has a six-month contract that expires next month. It will automatically renew for an additional six months.
She said the company is looking at grant money and private funding to continue to boost operations. She also mentioned discussions about potentially bringing in charging stations, which would most likely be located at the Wedgemere Train Station as the Winchester Center Station should be under construction soon.
