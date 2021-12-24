WINCHESTER - The Select Board during their final meeting of 2021, approved several licenses up for renewal, as they do at the end of every year. Those licenses include:
Common Victualler: A Tavola; Andrea’s House of Pizza; Black Horse Tavern; Bruegger’s Bagels; Mastoran Inc., d/b/a Burger King; China Sky; Domino’s Pizza; MCK Donuts; d/b/a Dunkin Donuts; First House Pub; Joe’s Main Street Pizza; LaPatisserie, Inc.; Mitho; Nourish Your Soul; Ristorante Lucia; Sakura; Cup 89; Swanton Street Diner; Winchester Hospital; Winchester Hospital [coffee shop]; Winchester Hospital [620 Washington Street]; Wright Locke Farm – farm stand; 529 Comellas LLC d/b/a Comella’s; Eleni’s Mediterranean Grille
Food Vendor: D’Agostino’s Deli; Gingerbread Construction Co.; Mamadou’s Artisan Bakery; Stop & Shop, Town Pantry
Automatic Amusement: Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA, Inc.; Christopher Columbus Club; Winchester Lodge of Elks
Sidewalk for Commercial Use: Eleni’s Mediterranean Grille;
Second Hand Motor Vehicles: Class I: Bonnell Motors, Inc.
Class II: Bossi’s Automotive Service; Johnson Motor Sales; Northeast Executive Auto Sales;
Entertainment License: Black Horse Tavern; First House Pub; Fuller Cup
Alcoholic Beverage License Renewals:
Restaurant (all alcoholic): Black Horse Tavern; China Sky; Ristorante Lucia; First House Pub; A Tavola
Restaurant (beer and wine only): Comella’s; Sakura Japanese Restaurant; Swanton Street Diner; Mitho
Club: Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA Inc.; American Civic Association, Inc.; Christopher Columbus Italian Mutual Aid & Benevolent Society; Winchester Lodge #1445 BPOE of USA Inc.
Package Store: D’Agostino’s (beer and wine only); Liquor Junction (all alcoholic); Wine Country (all alcoholic)
Pairings Wine and Food (all alcoholic) applied but didn’t submit a fee or Workman’s Compensation, both mandatory for approval.
