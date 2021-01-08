WINCHESTER - Monday, Jan. 4 was the first day for nomination papers to be sent in for the March 30 annual town election. To run for public office you must be a registered voter at your Winchester address, you must email the Town Clerk before the deadline on Feb. 5, 2021 to register as an official candidate, you must circulate a nomination petition with 50 signatures of voters in Winchester who support your candidacy, you must return your papers by mail or drop box to the Town Clerk’s office for approval, and finally, decide if you will establish a Candidate Committee to promote your election campaign and get out the vote.
So far, according to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, the following candidates have pulled papers this week: Moderator for one year: Heather K. von Mering of 23 Loring Ave.; two Select Board for three years: Michael Bettencourt of 5 Amberwood Drive, Richard Mucci of 1 Hawthorne Road and Roger B. Wilson, Jr. of 81 Irving St.; one Assessor for three years: none to date; one member Board of Health for three years: none to date; two members of Planning Board for three years: Maureen I. Meister of 38 Rangeley Road and Richard Welch of 9 Viking Road; two members of School Committee for three years: Shamus Brady of 15 Clematis St., Thomas Hopcroft of 99 Pond St., and Erika Hoffman of 7 Fairland Terrace; one Trustee of the Public Library for three years: Jane Murray of 60 Oxford Road; and one member of Housing Authority for five years: none to date.
In precincts 1-8, there will be eight elected Town Meeting members in eight Precincts for a total of 64 Town Meeting members elected on March 30, 2021 with each term being three years. The notification deadline for incumbent Town Meeting members to notify the Town Clerk is not until Feb. 2, 2021. Next week (Jan.15) this information will be available.
