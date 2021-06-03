WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, June 22, Winchester voters will have a chance to determine the fate of the Waterfield lot (next to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station) during a special town election held in the Winchester High School cafeteria from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. for ALL precincts (this means all voters will vote in the same location).
The ballot question reads: “Shall the Town of Winchester vote to authorize the Select Board to enter into a land development agreement with Winchester Waterfield MM LLC, or another subsidiary or affiliate of Civico Development, LLC, in substantially the form approved by the Select Board on April 16, 2021, as posted on the Town’s website at https://www.winchester.us/DocumentCenter/View/6139/LDA-WInchester-Waterfield-MM-LLC and on file with the Town Manager’s office, and to enter into a lease in accordance with such agreement?”
The need for this special election stems from a vote of Town Meeting several weeks ago to approve an article giving the Select Board the authority to enter into a Land Development Agreement with Civico to lease the Waterfield lot adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station in the downtown for a housing project that will include enough affordable units to qualify all 60 units into the town’s Subsidized Housing Index and help the town maintain safe harbor status under its Housing Production Plan.
While Town Meeting strongly supported the article with 118 out of 164 in favor, some members vehemently disagreed with that decision. Some of those members then formed a coalition called Winchester Citizens for a Better Waterfield and amassed enough signatures following the close of Town Meeting to force the town to hold a special election and put the question to the voters.
Because the election takes place in June, it falls under the FY21 budget for the town clerk. Fortunately, Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon can cover the cost through a reimbursement she received for running mail-in balloting during the presidential election back in November. The election should cost approximately $36,000.
Town Meeting
In early May, Town Meeting debated whether to lease the land known as the Waterfield lot to Civico for 99 years. Some expressed concerns about the length of the lease, others about the value of the land. Members worried that giving away land appraised at more than $3M made little sense when the town would only receive a $1M up front payment (split into two), plus 10 percent of the developer’s net operating revenue.
Those in favor, meanwhile, praised the proposal Civico delivered, appreciated that all 60 units would count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index, and said this type of project worked best to incorporate mixed-income housing.
Comments
Last September, when the Select Board first received proposals for the land, members of the public described in glowing detail how all the potential developers could produce a great project. Nary a bad word was spoken about any of the developers, and Civico especially received the most praise
Chamber of Commerce member Chris Mulhern said their project came the “closest to meeting (the town’s) goals.” And Sally Dale, another resident, said, “I love Civico.”
Dale went on to add, “I like the look and feel,” describing the project as having a building that’s not too tall with an inviting courtyard.
Ruth Trimarchi, a member of the town’s Climate Action Advisory Committee who helped put together the town’s Climate Action Plan, also favored Ciivico. She said they stood out as far as climate change/sustainability is concerned.
One of the leading voices during this process, John Suhrbier of the Housing Partnership Board, always concerned with affordable housing, called the proposals “very consistent with work done 20 years ago.” He added how his board was “very impressed with the high quality of the proposals, plus the enthusiasm and excitement of the developers.”
One of his board members, Marty Jones, seconded the notion that all five developers were great and any choice the board makes would be good for the town. Jones felt all the developers showed concern for the downtown.
Even Town Planner Brian Szekely was impressed.
“These are five very solid proposals, I can’t stress that enough,” he argued.
Special election
Of course, the Select Board eventually settled on Civico for a variety of reasons (building height, offering of public parking spaces and the most amount of affordable units to name some). Now that deal may be in jeopardy depending on the vote of residents in three weeks.
If the town rejects the current proposal on June 22, perhaps it could renegotiate with Civico for more money (assuming that’s the main deal breaker). Otherwise, the Select Board may have to reissue its Request for Proposals and begin the process again, thereby pushing the timeline back.
The Select Board seems confident the voters will back their deal as chair Susan Verdicchio sad as much when she commented on the ballot question last week.
“I have faith that in the next weeks voters will seek out the facts and cast informed votes in the special election,” she remarked.
