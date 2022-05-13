WINCHESTER - Town Meeting members decisively passed Article 29, to act on a report from the Personnel Board. This included 10 motions that would change/reclassify some positions and fund those changes and others.
Motion 1
Town Meeting approved amending the town’s compensation plan, effective June 1, 2022, to bring the compensation schedule for the recreation department closer to the state’s minimum wage in order to make the department more competitive with other municipalities when recruiting and filling their vacancies.
Motion 2
Town Meeting approved amending the town’s compensation plan, effective July 1, 2022, to create the position of Archivist, reclassify the Health Inspector position from management to professional technical, delete the payroll/benefit coordinator position and replace it with the created position of payroll manager, delete the Human Resource Coordinator position and replace it with the created position of Human Resource/Benefits Coordinator.
Motion 3
Town Meeting appropriated $27,800 to the Human Resources ($7,300) and the Archival Center ($20,500) budgets, to fund wage increases effective July 1, 2002, as a result of the creation and reclassification of positions on Schedule 3-PT compensation schedule and Schedule 4-management schedule with $8,300 raised on the tax levy and $19,500 transferred from the FY23 Archival Center Expense budget.
Motion 4
Town Meeting approved amending the town’s compensation plan, effective July 1, 2022, to increase the amount of the Fair Housing Director stipend to $6,000 per year due to an increase in responsibilities including working with developers and their attorneys to make sure Local Initiative Program applications are complete, determining the sale price of units, creating marketing plans for each unit, and coordinating for current homeowners when refinancing or selling property.
Motion 5
Town Meeting appropriated $3,006 to the Town Manager’s Department Personnel Services budget to pay for the increase to the Fair Housing Director stipend.
Motion 6
Town Meeting approved amending the town’s compensation plan, effective July 1, 2022, for non-union municipal employees for FY23. The proposed Cost of Living Adjustment increase is 2.5 percent, effective on July 1, 2022.
Motion 7
Town Meeting appropriated $242,645 to various FY23 Municipal Personal Service budgets (listed below) to pay for the increase listed above with $199,765 raised on the tax levy, $9,275 transferred from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings and $33,605 transferred from Recreation Retained Earnings.
• Town manager - $14,800
• Comptroller - $9,400
• Assessor - $3,200
• Treasurer/collector - $6,250
• Engineering - $11,115
• Building and zoning - $6,950
• Conservation - $710
• Planning Board - $3,200
• Human Resources - $800
• Information Technology - $3,200
• Town clerk - $7,800
• Police department - $32,775
• Fire department - $4,750
• Sealer of weights and measurers - $215
• DPW - $35,730
• Heath department - $7,000
• Council on Aging - $7,800
• Veterans’ services - $260
• Library - $43,810
• Water & Sewer Enterprise - $9,275
• Recreation Enterprise - $33,605
Motion 8
Town Meeting amended, revised and modified Schedule 9 of the town’s compensation plan for employees covered by the Winchester Police Superior Officers’ Association MCOP Local 256.
Motion 9
Town Meeting appropriated $43,503 to the FY23 Police Department Personal Services budget to fund increases in wages for employees of the Winchester Police Superiors Association.
Motion 10
Town Meeting appropriated $360,426 for the FY23 Unallocated Wage Account to provide for the revision and adjustments in salaries and wages and other benefits for collective bargaining agreements for municipal union employees of the town for FY23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.