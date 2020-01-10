WINCHESTER - As Spin, the town’s electronic scooter partner, grows, expect to see a larger presence in town. That could start with, not just additional scooters, but a docking station (or stations) at the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station (or some other possible location).
Town Manager Lisa Wong brought a contract to the Select Board this week. While it hasn’t been checked by the town’s legal counsel, it proposes installing “transportation device charging stations, racks or hubs.”
The contract suggests Spin will identify station locations and provide those locations to the Town Engineer for approval. She, Beth Rudolph, may then reject any location and provide an alternative location.
It also says that Spin will indemnify and hold the Town of Winchester harmless from liability arising “in whole or in part, out of the issuance of this permit and shall also indemnify and hold the town harmless from all claims, damages or proceedings of any kind and from all responsibility for personal or property damages (private or public) caused directly or indirectly as a result of the operation of stations within the right-of-way pursuant to this permit.”
The contract states it can’t be transferred to another entity nor signed without the consent of the town.
Even if the town and Spin come to an agreement on adding in docking stations, users would still be able to drop the scooters anywhere in town for pickup by the company. The potential docking stations would simply charge the scooters overnight and keep them in one location for use the next day.
One questions posed by the board, from Select Board member Susan Verdicchio, concerned where the electricity to charge the scooters would come. Wong hinted that Winchester may end up paying for that service.
The Town Manager also alerted the board to the possibility of scooters that would allow riders to sit down, but added that model isn’t ready for launch quite yet. She mentioned the idea of capturing data in real-time, as well, wondering if that would even be possible.
Finally, Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff asked if the MBTA would, should the docking stations locate at Wedgemere, pay the unlocking fee, which is a one-time fee to “unlock” the scooter so it can be used by a rider. He claimed it cost more to take a scooter to Wedgemere than an Uber due to the locking fee.
(0) comments
