WINCHESTER - The election dates, they are a-changin’.
For the first time not due to COVID-19, the town will hold its annual spring election on a Saturday. After Town Meeting earlier this month made it possible, the Select Board, at the recommendation of Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, made it official.
The new date for the annual spring town election next year will be Saturday, March 19. In another change, all eight precincts will vote in the high school gymnasium.
Lannon acknowledged the quickness of the state’s attorney general to approve the change to Winchester’s code of bylaws. She said it normally takes 90 days, but the Select Board, according to the new bylaw, only had until Dec. 1 to make a decision regarding the election date. Without one, the date would remain the last Tuesday in March.
The town clerk said she would put a legal notice in the paper twice. Once it appears, anyone can file an appeal (though the town clerk doesn’t expect one).
This change means anyone wishing to pull nomination papers for election or reelection can now do so a week or so earlier, on Dec. 23 (this year that day is a Thursday). This means, most likely, residents will return them slightly earlier (thereby giving them the same amount of time to collect the required 50 signatures to appear on the ballot as during a typical Tuesday election).
The main reason the new bylaw allows the Select Board to move the date to the second to last Saturday in March and not the last Saturday concerns Easter and how it can fall on that weekend. The board wanted to be respectful of those who celebrate.
Moving it up a week or so could result in weather issues, but moving it to Saturday should allow voters more flexibility in getting to the polls. For those who work, Tuesday elections might only offer a small window to get to a polling location. Saturday, meanwhile, should allow for the entire 13 hours (and, perhaps, offer parents the opportunity to take their children to the poll with them).
Northeast Metro Tech
Lannon also alerted the board to an issue with the proposed Northeast Metro Tech school in Wakefield, as two communities failed to approve the school’s funding request. This means all 12 communities must hold a special election (this includes the communities that supported funding the project such as Winchester).
This will be a different election, as the town only needs to hold it for 4 - 8 hours in a single day. It will consist of one yes or no ballot question. Lannon said she planned on holding it sometime in February at the Town Hall.
“I don’t expect 16,000 people to show up,” she acknowledged in explaining why she didn’t feel it necessary to hold it in the high school gymnasium (or somewhere larger).
It is unclear what happens if multiple communities reject the question. The school already received the backing of the Massachusetts School Building Authority including a massive amount of funding assistance.
According to the MSBA website, “In the event that a school district fails to approve funding for a proposed project within the 120-day deadline, by no later than 10 business days following the failed vote, the school district must submit to the MSBA a plan that: (1) presents the vote results, (2) explains the school district’s understanding of the reason(s) for the failed vote, and (3) sets forth the school district’s plan to remedy the failed vote and a suggested timeline for such a remedy.
“The MSBA will review the plan and determine whether it can continue to set aside MSBA funds for the proposed project. However, a failed local vote likely will result in the school district being required to submit a new Statement of Interest to the MSBA and await a second invitation from the MSBA to enter the feasibility study phase of the MSBA’s process.”
