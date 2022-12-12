WINCHESTER - Winchester native Glen Doherty is one step closer to officially being recognized for his heroism 10 years ago when he saved numerous lives during the attack on the US Embassy in Libya on Sept. 11, 2012.
Doherty, 42 at the time of his death and a retired Navy SEAL, was working as a government contractor when the embassy was attacked. Doherty, and three other United States citizens - Tyrone Woods, US Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens and Sean Smith - died in the attack.
Thanks to a vote of the United States House of Representatives and United States Senate, all four men will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest awards any private citizen can receive.
The original bill was introduced by Rep. Stephen Lynch, who represents the 8th congressional district, back in January of last year. It passed the House this past July and the senate last Thursday. It now sits on President Joe Biden’s desk, awaiting his signature, which should come sometime this month.
Doherty’s sister, Kate Quigley, said, “I’m thrilled. This has been a long road. On behalf of myself, my family, everyone who loves Glen, this is a huge honor.”
Quigley also started the Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race, which takes place every September/October around the time of his death. The Town of Winchester also “retired” his wrestling number, as Doherty wrestled in high school. Since wrestlers don’t wear numbers, the school chose 20 to honor the number of people he reportedly saved that fateful day.
Also, back in 2013, the Select Board approved a memorial for Doherty. In his honor, a boulder sits in his neighborhood of Glenn Road/Glen Green (near Cambridge and Church streets) with the following inscription: Glen Doherty/National hero and neighborhood son/who lost his life saving fellow Americans/1970-2012.
Quigley signed off on the language on the boulder, saying in a letter dated May 13, 2013, “Wow, I am constantly amazed by the outpouring of support and this is another huge example. Winchester is a special place. I feel so lucky having grown up there."
Eight years ago, Quigley spoke about losing her brother, saying, “I thought he was invincible. I knew it was possible, but I never thought it could happen.
“I was really in shock the next morning when the press called,” she said. “The government couldn’t tell me anything, because it was classified, but there was a lot of misinformation out there.”
The “Benghazi Hearings,” if you will, seemingly lasted forever. Republicans believed the Democrats lied, while Democrats believed the Republicans were just trying to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s bid for the White House.
About all that, Quigley tried her best not to let it get to her: “I don’t let it bother me,” she said at the time about the news. “You have to pay attention (though) when you run a foundation. I don’t get involved in politics (and) Benghazi is a very political word.”
10 years later and Benghazi is still a political word; however, the name Glen Doherty will forever be synonymous with heroism.
