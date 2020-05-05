WINCHESTER - At Thursday’s April 30 remote School Committee meeting the committee discussed the McCall Middle School building project. Ellen Whittemore, Director of Finance & Operations, stated this project is ahead of schedule because of school being closed due to COVID-19. They have accelerated the date for completion from the middle of August to the first week of July.
According to Whittemore, they have also been able to order all the furniture for the new classrooms as well as the science labs and the cafeteria. The general contractor is currently working on the installation of whiteboards and projectors. Significant work has been done in the cafeteria and the walls that separated the two areas of the cafeteria have come down.
She added that "we're very excited with the progress that's being made at McCall."
James Lin, Principal at McCall Middle school, noted that you can see an outline of some of the classrooms and also in some of the classrooms the drywall is up and it is looking really good. Lin was at McCall recently and mentioned the kids that will be in some of the classrooms are in for a treat because there is a beautiful view.
He also added that “there are very few things that the pandemic has created for us, but this certainly is one bright spot.”
Lin added the contractors are loving the fact that the children aren’t there so they are able to celebrate their progress and they are doing a lot of fine work. Lin mentioned that on top of being productive the workers are also being safe while working and while he was there everyone was social distancing and making sure their masks were on. He is grateful for everyone who is managing this work and is out there working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.