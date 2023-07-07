WINCHESTER - The Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester will be closed from July 10 through Sept. 1, 2023 as it undergoes construction and updates. The galleries will open again in the fall.
For more information, call 781.729.1158, or visit www.griffinmuseum.org.
Visitors can still join the museum this summer as the Griffin Museum hosts three exhibitions in its satellite locations, Griffin at WinCam and Griffin at The Sanborn House in Winchester and in downtown Boston at Griffin at Lafayette City Center Place.
The Griffin Museum will be closed from Monday, July 10 - Friday, Sept. 1 during renovations of its beloved and well-worn interiors. During the closure, workers will paint the exterior, update the galleries and facilities, and install a new Photo Book Library and study space. The museum has big dreams and is eager to share its updated museum and programs with its visitors.
Although our Winchester galleries may be closed during the renovation, we are not taking the summer off. In addition to preparing for the fall programs schedule, we will also have off-site exhibitions, online artist talks, lecture series, and artist residencies.
On the Griffin Museum grounds they have four artists connecting new technologies, the environment, and new ways of seeing.
Liz Hickok & Phil Spitler have two banners hung on the outside of the building with built in AR (Augmented Reality) that activates the space, bringing California Poppies to life in Cycles of Regeneration. As people head into a conversation about the changing climate, Submerged is from a series called Ground Waters.
Dawn Watson's Alchemy is on the walls of the Griffin Terrace. Her photograph is part of the larger exhibition titled Nine Conversations, at the Griffin satellite gallery, Lafayette City Center Place.
Ville Kansanen's Saltwater Intrusion is a site specific artwork that will live outside the museum and dive into Judkin's Pond, up through September. His photographic works will inhabit the Atelier Gallery as well, connecting the interior to the exterior.
The museum is also so pleased to be working with the Winchester Historical Society to bring the work of Alanna Airitam and The Golden Age to Sanborn House, a historic home in the Town of Winchester.
Throughout the Town of Winchester, they have their fourth annual edition of Photoville x Winchester. 13 installations, sidewalk art, and banners throughout the town highlight the climate and cultures of our world that surround us. The museum is thrilled to partner with Case Art Fund, Network for Social Justice, and the Social Documentary Network among others to highlight our world through photography.
Also on exhibition in Winchester at the Griffin satellite gallery at WinCam is Lisa Ryan's Becoming Light, a visual cacophony of color and light.
Upcoming events over the summer include artist talks for Kiliii Yuyan, Alanna Airitam, Liz Hickok and the artists of Nine Conversations.
Finally, Griffin has two intensive classes this summer from Karin Rosenthal and Jari Poulin on the craft of photography.
For more information about the museum’s closure and these exhibitions, please visit: https://griffinmuseum.org/upcoming-exhibitions/
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional press materials, please contact:
Ally Cirelli
Associate Director
781.729.1158
Visit the Griffin
The Griffin Museum of Photography will be closed from July 10 - Sept. 1 for renovations, but is pleased to host several off-site exhibitions and programs. For more information, visit: https://www.picturingthefuturegmp.org/
About the Griffin Museum
The Griffin Museum of Photography was founded in 1992 to provide a forum for the exhibition of both historic and contemporary photography. The Museum houses three galleries dedicated solely to the exploration of photographic arts: The Main Gallery, which features rotating exhibits from some of the world’s leading photographers, the Atelier Gallery and Griffin Gallery dedicated to showcasing the works of prominent, up-and-coming artists.
The Griffin is also home to the extensive archives of museum founder and world-renowned photojournalist Arthur Griffin. The Griffin Museum of Photography also maintains 2 additional satellite galleries: Lafayette City Center Passageway in Boston Downtown Crossing, in Winchester @WinCam at Winchester Community Access and Media. For more on the Griffin Museum of Photography, visit www.griffinmuseum.org.
Image credit: © Cathy Cone, Garden, from Milking Butterflies series, 2023
Image credit: © Ville Kansenen, Airut (Harbinger), 2023
Image credit: © Lisa Ryan, Becoming Light no. 1, 2023
