WINCHESTER - Winchester recently acquired a new Human Resources Director, Mike Towne of Medford, who started on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Towne noted that his role will be to provide a variety of complex Human Resource functions to the town's employees that help better service their benefit needs resulting in the betterment of services provided to the town's residents.
Towne comes to Winchester with over 20 years’ experience working for the Commonwealth in a variety of roles spanning from operations and labor relations to human resources. Since there is a minimum of time left in the year, his goals are to fully acclimate to the role while providing quality human resource products to its employees.
He looks forward to the challenge of translating his experience working for the state to the town. As with any new position the largest immediate challenge that he sees is acclimating to the role in an expeditious manner.
Having grown up in Medford on the border of Winchester, off of South Border Road, he spent a lot of time in Winchester. He commented that his fondest memories are of downtown.
He noted that “downtown Winchester always reminds me of some type of Rockwellian community from a television show. There is a deep sense of community and pride within the residents.”
