WINCHESTER - The town keeps working to lower its Other Post-employment Benefit plan (OPEB), which is money the town puts away for retirees. This week, the Select Board heard from Parker Elmore, the President and CEO of Odyssey Advisors, concerning Winchester’s OPEB plan and his company’s actuarial valuation of it.
The valuation runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 in accordance with statement nos. 74 and 75 of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB 74/75). In a memo to Town Comptroller Stacie ward, Elmore wrote, “for the year ending on the measurement date of June 30, 2019, due to experience combined with changes in benefit terms the plan saw an experience loss of $3,438,391 or 3.96 percent of the beginning Total OPEB Liability. (TOL)”
Elmore acknowledged this was mainly due to “Medicare Par B supplement rates increasing by 20 percent, more than the expected 10 percent increase due to expiration of the ‘hold harmless’ provision.”
The TOL went from $86,805,009 as of June 30, 2018 to $128,695,134 as of June 30, 2019 for an increase of $41,890,125. The town’s Financial Statement Expense increased from $6,568,570 for the period ending on June 30, 2018 to $32,459,202 for the period ending on June 30, 2019, for a total change of $25,890,632.
It should be noted that while every community in Massachusetts must pay down its OPEB liability, not every community has begun that journey. Winchester has been funding its OPEB for several years through various amounts. Elmore told the board that was a good decision.
He did admit that Winchester’s OPEB cost is higher than the state average, but in this region it’s only slightly higher. As for how much has been funded, Winchester has funded 2.5 percent while on average, other communities in Massachusetts have funded nine percent (however, that includes communities which have funded 30-40 percent or some as high as 80 percent).
One possible reason some other cities and towns have funded so much more of their OPEB liability involves the decision to not fund Medicare Part B. Winchester covers Medicare Part B while Elmore said most communities don’t. Therefore, Winchester pays more per retiree than the state average ($5,000 as opposed to $4,200).
A big reason so many communities bear such a large OPEB burden involves members of the police and fire departments who tend to have shorter careers, thus retiring earlier and receiving post-employment benefits longer.
In general, Elmore noted a bigger move statewide in the past three years to begin paying down OPEB requirements. He stated 20 percent of a community’s bond rating with Moodys and Standards + Poors comes from its OPEB liability. A higher rating (Winchester has a Aaa) means lower interest rates when borrowing from the state (it suggests a city or town manages its finances well).
Elmore did admit that the OPEB system needs tweaking. He compared it to Social Security.
“Everyone knows how to fix it, (but) no one’s going to,” he opined.
Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff asked Finance Committee Chair Aaron Kutylo, who was seated in the audience, if the Finance Committee had a recommendation and Kutylo said they were working on it.
