WINCHESTER - During the remote School Committee meeting on Thursday, April 30, the School Committee unanimously voted to refund preschool tuition. The preschool program is a five-day full-day program that many parents consider to be child care and it starts at age 3-5. Students with disabilities are required to have limited services currently so the preschool teachers are providing those services to all students, but they are not equivalent of the full five-day program that the parents believe they are paying for childcare purposes.
Ellen Whittemore, Director of Finance & Operations, stated that this year they anticipated collecting $257,559 in preschool tuition payments. Whittemore determined that if they were to refund or not charge the families for the time of March 16 through the close of the school year it would be a projected loss of $94,052 in revenue.
She continued to note that if the School Committee were to refund the entire $94,052 or waive those fees for families that have yet to make a payment, they would need to offset an additional $56,431 to the local budget.
As written in Whittemore’s memo to the School Committee, “through this offset, the preschool revolving account would be able to maintain the projected end of year balance of $7,944. These funds would be utilized to purchase supplies for FY22.”
Whittemore believes leaving that amount of $7,944 in that account would be appropriate for summertime supplies.
Whittemore also mentioned that before issuing the refund if any parent would like a credit towards their child's tuition payment for next fall she would be able to do that.
The motion for the School Cpmmittee authorizes Whittemore to refund or waive the remaining tuition totaling $94,052 to families enrolled in the PreSchool program that paid tuition from March 16 through the close of the school year was made by Whittemore and unanimously approved by each member of the School Committee.
(0) comments
