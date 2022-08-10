WINCHESTER - Crista Dix, Executive Director of the Griffin Museum, came before the Select Board at their most recent meeting to ask the board to release some of the museum’s funds the town has been keeping since the museum signed a land lease with the town 30 years ago. Or, to put it another way, it’s the Griffin Museum’s money and they want it now.
This all began three decades ago when the Griffin Museum first opened in Winchester. Because there was no guarantee the museum would become successful, the town had the museum place $250,000 in a bank account in the event things went south.
Today, with the museum a success story, according to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, Dix asked the board to release $150,000 so the museum could invest it back into the building. While the board seemed to support the plan, Mucci noted the town’s legal team said it would require a vote of Town Meeting. Therefore, the board plans to sponsor an article for fall Town Meeting.
Dix pointed out 1,200 exhibitions and the 9,000 photos the museum hosted in the 30 years of its existence. The Griffin also has 1,700 members in six continents. Dix said they get 1,000 walk-ins per year with 7,000 online visitors. The museum’s also had 23 events post-pandemic.
“It’s impossible not to know who we are,” Dix said about the Griffin’s impact.
Locally, the museum partners with the cultural district, Chamber of Commerce and the Winchester High School.
As for the money, Dix said they plan to invest in new floors, a new roof, a new kitchen, upgraded restrooms, exterior lighting and landscape, and technology upgrades. She estimated costs at approximately $250,000.
To cover the full cost, Dix said the museum would continue to raise money throughout the year. The projects won’t involve any town money nor will they involve the use of all the money the Griffin placed into the bank account.
This keeps some money in the account in the event the museum goes under.
