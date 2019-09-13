WINCHESTER - HeatSmart is a community-based education program that uses group purchasing to help drive down the cost for residential and small-scale commercial installations of clean heating and cooling technologies. Vetted installers provide quality equipment and installation and, along with local volunteers, help customers understand these new technologies.
“The Winchester - Arlington HeatSmart program has been quite successful so far,” said Fritzie Nace, Winchester’s HeatSmart co-coach along with Alan Field, president of Cool Winchester.
“Already, we’ve had over 300 residents receive a site evaluation for one or more of the technologies. Over 90 contracts have been signed and 60 installations have been completed. Signed contracts include 60 air source heat pumps, 25 solar hot water systems and 5 ground source heat pumps (geothermal),” Nace reported.
“People are taking advantage of the great incentives offered through Mass CEC and Mass Save, as well as the 30 percent Federal tax credit available for the geothermal and solar hot water technologies. Incentives are especially good for households replacing oil, propane or electric baseboard heating,” Field explained.
“There are additional incentives available for low and moderate income households. The zero percent Heat Loans have helped many people make these projects doable,” Nace added.
“If you are renovating, rebuilding or soon needing to replace your furnace, boiler, or even your central AC, now is a great time to take advantage of these incentives,” Nace stated. “Many will be decreasing come the new year.”
Sign-up by September 30
Residents must sign up for a site visit by Sept. 30. Contracts signed by Dec. 31 will be eligible for all Heat Smart incentives.
Come learn about HeatSmart’s energy-saving technologies at the following events:
• Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ― Town Day booth, Arlington center
• Sept. 23, 6:30 – 9 p.m. - Information before and after John Rogers of the Union of Concerned Scientists speaks on “Climate Hope: Focusing Your Efforts, and Living Cooler and Smarter” at the Jenks Center, Skillings Road, Winchester
• Sept. 24, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ― Final Meet the Installer event, Wright Locke Farm, 78 Ridge St., Winchester. Meet all of our vetted installers and talk to folks who have adopted these technologies.
• Open Houses to view working systems in Winchester and Arlington homes – see website for dates and details. www.HeatSmartAW.org
HeatSmart customers are pleased with the systems they’ve had installed and their experience working with the installers.
Joanna Alexander: Cooling and Heating with ASHP
“We had been considering adding ductless AC to our house for a number of years, and the Heat Smart program was a great way to work with a company that had been vetted and offered competitive pricing. We ended up installing a combination ductless and ducted system that worked best for our house, and so far we are delighted with the results.”
“Our experience with Heat Smart and New England Ductless was very positive. New England Ductless was responsive, easy to work with, and helpful with financing and available rebates. They were punctual and courteous for our scheduled work.”
“So far we have only used the cooling aspect of our new system, but it has been wonderful. The units work very quietly and efficiently. We are hoping to use the heating aspect of the ductless mini-splits mostly in the shoulder seasons (spring and fall) when we're not quite ready to fire up the furnace but need to reduce the chill of New England falls and springs.”
“So far I'd recommend this technology to others, but I'd like to see how our system performs for a year before recommending it unconditionally.”
Alexander home – first Winchester Heat Smart install - Air source heat pump condenser unit
Paul Garmon:
More Comfort, Less Energy
Another customer, Paul Garmon, replaced his standard electric hot water heater with a solar hot water tank.
“Solar is a no-brainer, especially with the various rebates and incentives. I recommend solar hot water, provided there’s enough sun to heat the panel for several hours a day. It should pay for itself within 10 years (and possibly much sooner) and, in the end (after all incentives), seemed to cost only about double what a regular water heater install would cost.”
Garmon also purchased an air source heat pump system, “mostly because it allows direct control from a mobile app, so I can begin to heat whichever sections of the house I choose a half-hour before I get home. With the old steam system, it took almost an hour to even begin providing heat once the furnace turned on, and then it would heat the entire house. There were no zones, so it was all or nothing.”
“After spending more than $2,000 last winter on fuel oil with the old oil/steam heating system, I realized I had to start thinking about next winter. Hopefully, I will use very little oil this winter. I also wanted to be able to cool my upstairs better than with window air conditioners. I’m glad HeatSmart came along at that time, because having competent installers is critical.”
With the help of HeatSmart and the $25,000 MassSave zero-interest loan that covered about three-fourths of the work, Garmon finished winterizing his home (and “summerizing” it as well).
Tom Ehbrecht: Heading Toward Carbon-Neutral
Tom Ehbrecht was interested in HeatSmart and energy-efficient heating and cooling because “I see this as key to our family goal of going carbon neutral, in an economical way. By installing an air source heat pump and solar hot water system, most of our household energy use is now electric. It was great timing, because our oil furnace was aging and we avoided buying a new furnace and got a more efficient, green system at the same time.
“The HeatSmart process has been great! The contractors were very responsive. We had lots of questions and explored a number of different configurations and options, and they were been patient and helpful.”
HeatSmart is a partnership between the towns of Winchester and Arlington and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center which fund the program.
For more information and to sign up for a site visit, please visit the website at www.HeatSmartAW.org.
Questions may be directed to the community team coach at HeatSmartWinchesterCoach@gmail.com
