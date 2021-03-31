WINCHESTER - Just shy of 4,000 residents cast a ballot in yesterday’s election, a massive increase in voter turnout when compared to last year’s June election (or about 1,000 less than cast one in 2019, the last time the town held an election in March).
The three competitive races were just that, as each candidate received a fair number of votes. In the end, for two open seats on the Select Board, incumbent Michael Bettencourt topped the ticket with 2,283 votes and Rich Mucci finished second with 1,960. Other candidates, Roger Wilson and John Stevens, received 1,230 and 545 votes, respectively.
For two open seats on the School Committee, Thomas Hopcroft topped the ticket with 1,792 votes and Shamus Brady finished runner up with 1,638. Other candidates, Allison de Kansas Bellalta and Joanna Boyan received 1,540 and 1,128 votes, respectively.
The final contested race, for one open seat on the Board of Health, went to Maureen Pimentel who garnered 1,453 votes. She outlasted her two opponents, Ruth Trimarchi and Kelly Cormey who received 1,276 and 370 votes, respectively.
In other races, new Town Moderator Heather von Mering received 2,487 votes. Assessor Paul Manganaro received 2,531 votes. The two newest members of the Planning Board, Sally Dale and I-Ching Katie Scott, received 1,942 and 1,873 votes, respectively. Library Board of Trustees member Jane Murray received 2,344 votes.
The ballot question, pertaining to culvert work behind the Muraco School and repairs to the school building, passed easily with 2,725 residents voting in favor. 902 residents voted against.
Town Meeting
Precinct 1:
Robert Deering (231 votes)
David Heinold (216 votes)
Douglas Marmon (243 votes)
Chris Nixon (269 votes)
Quinn Simpson (215 votes)
Maura Sullivan (282 votes)
Susan Verdicchio (305 votes)
Shamus Brady (312 votes)
Precinct 2:
Susan Carney (202 votes)
Laura Colella (213 votes)
Anthony Conte (215 votes)
Jason Lee (202 votes)
George Nowell, Jr (218 votes)
George Nowell (210 votes)
Barbara Bouquegneau (194)
One under endorsed – eligible for write in candidate
Precinct 3:
Kathleen Bodie (251 votes)
Caren Connelly (273 votes)
Thomas Howley (270 votes)
Jason Lewis (351 votes)
Susan McPhee (278 votes)
Maureen Meister (205 votes)
Robin Vos (243 votes)
Amy Poftak (214 votes)
Precinct 4:
Maryanne McCall Taylor (278 votes)
Bettina Parks (257 votes)
Sally Quinn (297 votes)
Bhavana Upadhyaya (272 votes)
Candace Van Aken (276 votes)
Stephen Boksanski (266 votes)
Michael Rauseo (269 votes)
Mary Kay McIntyre (265 votes)
Precinct 5:
Robert Johnson (184 votes)
Aaron Kutylo (180 votes)
Ruth Trimarchi (213 votes)
Carol Savage (212 votes)
Jacqueline Welch (194 votes)
Tim Nolan (221 votes)
Eric Keough (194 votes)
Philip Frattaroli (182 votes)
Precinct 6:
Margaret McIndoe (205 votes)
Joan Miller (195 votes)
Monica Ross (240 votes)
Francis Sabatino (206 votes) Noha Soliman (201 votes)
John R. Wiseman, IV (214 votes)
Paul Manganaro (253 votes)
Ioannis Evrigenis (215 votes)
Precinct 7:
Bryn Buck (209 votes)
Christopher D. Corvi (218 votes)
Deborah DePeter (255 votes)
Magdalena Ferrari (267 votes)
Bruce Hickey (190 votes)
Christopher Jones (192 votes)
Rebecca C. Tellefsen (251 votes)
Elizabeth Schreiber (182 votes)
Precinct 7 one-year vacancy*
Under endorsed- eligible for write in candidate
Precinct 8:
Norman Doucette (168 votes)
Hank Lin (166 votes)
Martin Mahoney, II (165 votes)
Min Qiu (161 votes)
Heather von Mering (175 votes)
John Wile (168 votes)
Michael O’Brien (164 votes)
One under endorsed – eligible for write in candidate
