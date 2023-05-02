WINCHESTER - Robert LaBossiere, Winchester’s new Public Works Director, officially started with the DPW on Monday, March 20. Labossiere grew up in Wilmington, and currently lives just over the border in Salem, New Hampshire. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf and traveling with his wife and kids.
He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 1991. His first job after college was working on the Deer Island Waste Water improvements at the Nut Island plant in Quincy as a site engineer. After that he worked for an engineering firm out of Haverhill designing residential subdivisions and commercial properties. In 1998, he started in the municipal field when he became staff engineer for the City of Gloucester.
Before this position, LaBossiere worked as a DPW Director for the City of Peabody for five years, but before that he was the DPW Director for the Town of Middleton for 13 years.
One of his greatest mentors is Tony Marques, who was the director for the Town of Hudson. LaBossiere worked there as the assistant director for seven years before he worked for the Town of Middleton. He said Marques taught him a lot about being in charge. He showed him how to handle budgets, both operation and capital, as well as planning for future improvements. LaBossiere was also able to pick up how he was able to handle large staffs and public interactions.
As Winchester’s director he is looking forward to being able to keep the high standards that have been established prior to his employment. He wants to assimilate himself into the community so that the town can provide the best service possible. He can’t say enough about his new colleagues as all of the town employees have been very welcoming to him in his first couple of weeks. He was impressed with the staff’s knowledge and professionalism. They have made his transition very enjoyable.
The most challenging part of the position will be the staffing challenges, lag time on parts and materials and financial climate. He noted of his goals that “I hope to continue to provide a high level of service to the community. Also, to be able to track our infrastructure and develop plans continue to maintain and replace throughout the years.”
LaBossiere stated that the Winchester community is very welcoming. He has participated in several meetings with residents and they have all been very warm and welcoming and have wished him well in the position.
