WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, March 30, four candidates will vie for two open seats on the Select Board: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Rich Mucci, John Stevens, and Roger Wilson.
All four candidates recently responded to seven questions posed about the coronavirus, the Transfer Station, overrides, and traffic issues. Leading up to the election, the Daily Times Chronicle will print the candidates’ response to the questions.
Below is the seventh and final question and the four candidates’ answers.
Question 7: Why did you choose to run for election/reelection
Bettencourt: “I want to continue to help build a Winchester that works for everyone. I am concerned that as the cost of living increases, we risk losing a sense of who we are - what binds us - if we are not careful. Creating a caring and connected community means not just being aware of our differences--but celebrating them.
“I feel a deep sense of responsibility to each and every member of the community as a Select Board member. Every decision, every vote, is one that I make very carefully. I consider every child entering our schools as well as every senior who has lived here for decades and supported the town.
“Katie, Grace, Violet and I have enjoyed every facet of being part of this great community and we all feel like it’s our responsibility to give back where we can.
“While I am proud of our accomplishments with affordable housing, economic development, flood mitigation projects, climate resiliency and supporting our schools, there is still much work to be done. Many of the problems we tackle at the local level span decades and require us to connect to our history as we build towards the future.
“This year has been a difficult one for the community. Many of those struggles are private ones that we don’t see every day. As the senior member of the Select Board, I want to help the town bounce back, strong, and leave no one behind. That means we must reorient our commitment to mental health support, housing and food security, supporting our local businesses and delivering the best education possible to all our kids.”
Mucci: “My family and I have called Winchester home for 20 years. As a parent, small business owner and active member of our community, I know firsthand the challenges our families and small businesses face. I am running for the Winchester Select Board to add a voice for families and small businesses to the Town’s leadership.
“Obviously, the COVID 19 pandemic has turned life upside down for all of us. While the national and state governments attempt to address large-scale issues, we need our Select Board to address and respond to the everyday needs of the residents of Winchester.
“Without the creative and forceful leadership needed to equitably and inclusively ”reopen” Winchester, it does not take much imagination to envision Winchester going from a bustling, bucolic town to a ghost town in short order. I am running to add my voice to our town’s leadership.
“If elected, I will use my seat on the Select Board to insure that we maintain what has made Winchester such a desirable and vibrant community and to take advantage of opportunities that will increase the quality of life for all of our residents.”
Stevens: “I decided to seek election to the Select Board for several reasons in addition to the issues I (previously) mentioned.
“More respectful collaboration among town boards. The Select Board and the Planning Board have been at odds over development issues. Both are peer elected boards, each with their own set of responsibilities and authority. I support the commitment both boards are making to increase the availability of affordable housing in town.
“I also support the focus of the Planning Board on ensuring that Winchester's history is not lost, the town’s aesthetic character is nurtured, and the town's neighborhoods are respected. I favor elected boards listening to the advice and direction of our advisory boards, on which sit many of our town's most committed and qualified volunteers.
“Real estate development. The town needs a better approach to real estate development, both in the Central Business District and elsewhere in Winchester. Change and growth are certain, and I favor development plans, as I said, that successfully address multiple priorities: preserving and building on neighborhood character and history, ensuring safe streets, protecting our natural resources, providing a wide range of housing options, and bringing great vitality to our downtown.
“Development of former Kraft Foods site. The town is challenging Woburn in Land Court over Woburn’s approval of plans for development of “The Vale,” the former Kraft Foods’ site in Woburn. The effect of this development on nearby Winchester residents on Forest Street and Sunset Road will radically alter the volume of car and foot traffic through the neighborhood and impact immediately adjacent views. By filing suit, the town is taking the correct course of action.
“Development in Winchester. I would like the town to be similarly supportive of residents when considering development inside Winchester. The situations at 49 Church St. and 648-654 Main St. illustrate my concern.
“49 Church St. This address, zoned residential, lies immediately adjacent to the Central Business District. The owner recently converted its use from part residential to fully commercial, a change which the town has allowed. The town has also allowed the owner to regrade the site significantly by removing a hillside and its mature trees, all without first requiring the site plan review called for by a grade change of the magnitude here. And now, as a result of the grade change and tree removal, the owner has created significant artificial light pollution that trespasses into neighboring homes. The ZBA recently declined to overrule the building inspector, as the neighbors had requested, to require a site plan review.
“Amend town bylaws re: artificial light pollution. I will support amendments to the town’s bylaws to limit artificial light pollution whether or not within the Central Business District.
“648-654 Main St. For the last two plus years I have attended Planning Board meetings related to a mixed-use development proposed for 648-654 Main S. The current plan calls for a massive four story building approximately 53 feet in height. That height exceeds the by right maximum of 45 feet, so the developer needs a special permit. At 53 feet, the proposed structure will negatively affect the adjacent residential neighborhood and have a devastating effect on one house in particular. Nevertheless, the Planning Board recently approved the application for the special permit. In my judgment, the development, as now approved, does not meet the standard for the grant of a special permit as set forth in Winchester's zoning bylaw.
“Amending the Zoning Bylaw for the North Core. The North Core (of the Central Business District) is the area on both sides of Main Street between Quill Rotary and Stop & Shop. The east side of Main Street is bordered by the railroad tracks; the west side is immediately adjacent to a residential neighborhood.”
Wilson: “I decided to run because of the encouragement of many people who told me my perspective would be useful to the board and the town. Every new role I have taken on in town has been a learning experience, including now running for town-wide office.
“I feel it is a duty to serve. It would be an honor to be elected. Self-government requires eternal vigilance and effort. But it is also social and satisfying. I am looking forward to serving on Select Board, if elected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.