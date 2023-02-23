WINCHESTER - James Lindsey was born on June 13, 1940 in Winchester. In 1969, Lindsey joined the Winchester Police Department as a member of the special duty force who served while the regular officers were on vacation.
What’s the significance of this one police officer who served more than 50 years ago? When he joined the department, Lindsey became the first Black police officer in the town’s history. Lindsey resigned two years later to enter the private industry.
It’s safe to say the Winchester Police Department did not hire Lindsey because he was Black. There were no diversity requirements in the 1960s. DEI - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - did not exist. He wasn’t even a full-time officer, but rather a fill-in for anyone on vacation.
The town didn’t hire a full-time Black officer until 1983, when it hired two: Steven Fields and Kenneth Green. Fields’ hiring came first.
This is not a knock on the town for waiting until 1983 to hire a full-time Black officer; rather, it shows just how difficult it was for Black Americans to get a foothold in society. Some local towns to this day still haven’t hired a Black police officer.
Lindsey graduated from Winchester High School where he was a champion diver on the swim team, according to his obituary posted on the Lynch-Cantillon website. It also called him a “former Winchester Police Officer” who “enjoyed sports, particularly football and baseball.” The obituary doesn’t list any children; it only states he was survived by four brothers and three sisters and pre-deceased by his parents John and Helen.
The obituary also lists him as a Vietnam War veteran, though it doesn’t go into any details about when he served. It would stand to reason he most likely served before he joined the Winchester Police Department.
In the summer of 1971, according to an article in the Winchester Star, he played on the police’s softball team.
Steven Fields
In 1983, Fields joined the Winchester Police Department as the first full-time Black officer. 30 years later, he would participate in the manhunt for one of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects as part of the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC)’s Regional Response Team (RRT).
Not only did Fields join in the manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the two men who planted bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon 10 years ago, he also participated in the movie about said bombings called “Patriot’s Day.”
He said he did it “because, after being there on the actual night of the incident in Watertown and then being part of the movie, it was like coming around full circle for me.”
Fields added how the director wanted as many real police officers, “especially those who were there.”
If that wasn’t enough, Fields also took part in the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2017. He was there providing extra security. This was actually his second inauguration, having been assigned to President Barack Obama’s eight years earlier.
The Winchester officer was positioned on Pennsylvania Avenue, to the right of Trump’s hotel. His day started at 2 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m. He told Daily Times Chronicle correspondent Ellen Knight how “security was tighter than when I was there last.” (Incidents with trucks crashing into crowds in Europe raised the level of concern.)
With all the shock and dismay surrounding Trump’s victory, the actual event turned out to be “pretty eventless,” according to Fields.
Besides working in Winchester, Fields has spent more than 30 years working with NEMLEC where he covered, among other things, Halloween and the Fourth of July in Salem and the Peabody centennial parade, plus victory parades for the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots (not to mention two presidential inaugurations).
Nearly 40 years after his hiring, Fields continues to work for the Winchester Police Department.
