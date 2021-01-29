WINCHESTER - Whether due to the distribution of the vaccine (possibly) or because people finally decided to stop gathering in large groups and take the coronavirus more seriously (only took one year), but Massachusetts’ positive percentage over the past two weeks dropped to 5.5 percent. Winchester, meanwhile, dropped below three percent for the first time in a long time.
As Winchester remains in the yellow category with a 2.67 percent positivity rate over the past 14 days, other communities finally joined them, such as Reading and Stoneham. In fact, most communities within the Commonwealth lowered their positivity rate thereby bringing down the state as a whole.
Winchester also lowered its average daily incidence rate per 100,000 to 36.5. In total, the town reached 936 total cases (114 coming in the past two weeks) by testing 44,684 residents (4,900 in the past two weeks).
For comparison, Woburn tested 7,283 residents over the past two weeks.
As a whole, the state tested 13,192,478 people since the pandemic began one year ago and 1,224,945 people over the past two weeks. Of those, 67,544 tested positive. Massachusetts has 484,639 cases as of this week with more than 14,000 deaths. Eight of those deaths occurred in Winchester.
Moving forward, the town authorized buying up to 10 tablets for Health Director Jen Murphy to help her run vaccine clinics. More and more people are due to get vaccinated next month as the criteria for eligibility lessens (people over 65, those with two or more co-morbidities, early education and k-12 workers, among others). The Select Board approved spending up to $6,000 on the new technology.
The town also supports weekly, pooled testing for teachers and students. It would use money from the CARES Act to fund the process. Town Manager Lisa Wong said approximately $40,000 remains in that account.
For those looking to book an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit the state’s website at mass.gov. Local vaccination sites include Wegmans in Burlington and Stop & Shop in Woburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.