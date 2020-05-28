WINCHESTER — Two birds with one stone! The Town of Winchester and the Mystic River Watershed Association are collaborating on a stormwater project to improve water quality and reduce flooding in the Wildwood Street neighborhood. Collectively, the partners secured a $190,000 Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Competitive Grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to build three infiltration trenches on Wildwood Street. These trenches have the capacity to store and infiltrate the first half-inch of rain that occurs during a rain event.
This first half-inch is called the “first flush” and contains a majority of the stormwater pollution that will come off the streets during a storm. By diverting this “first flush” into trenches that infiltrate the water into the ground, the project will significantly reduce stormwater pollution and help reduce localized flooding. These trenches will include new street trees, providing the additional benefits of beautifying the streetscape, increasing shade during the warmer months, and providing habitat for birds, bees, and other wildlife. This new project by the town and MyRWA will amplify the benefits of an already ambitious town-led project at West Side Field and Wildwood Street to reduce flooding. This project has created tremendous stormwater retention (storage) under the West Side Field and is now moving to complete the work with an upgrade of infrastructure under Wildwood Street.
According to Catherine Pedemonti, Project Manager from the Mystic River Watershed Association, the rainy spring season hasn’t delayed the project. She said work in the field is done, but the rest of the project is not complete, including the drainage connections in the street.
“The system in the field won’t be fully operational until that work is done,” she noted.
Stormwater runoff — the water flowing off of impervious surfaces such as roads and parking lots after a rainfall — is the major source of water quality degradation in the Aberjona River. In particular, phosphorus — introduced by stormwater in urban areas — causes excessive growth of invasive plants and algae, low dissolved oxygen levels that threaten fish habitat, and blooms of toxic cyanobacteria that are a threat to public health.
“The Aberjona is the only major tributary draining to the Upper Mystic Lake, so pollution from the Aberjona plays a large role in determining the water quality of the Mystic Lakes,” said Patrick Herron, Executive Director of MyRWA. “These water bodies are critical habitat for river herring, bald eagles and osprey, and are popular for swimming and boating. This project improves water quality for us and habitat for a myriad of species.”
The entire project should be complete by July 15.
Want to learn more? Read more about stormwater pollution at MysticRiver.Org/Pollution. The project team will create educational signage for the site to highlight the problem of stormwater pollution and the power of green infrastructure to reduce it.
About the Mystic River Watershed Association
The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) works to improve the lives of the more than half million residents of Mystic River communities through its efforts to protect and restore water quality, natural habitat and open space throughout the 76 square mile watershed.
For more information see MysticRiver.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.