WINCHESTER - Two Winchester residents have died due to the coronavirus, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong. In total, there have been 71 cases in town with 35 of those still active. This represents double the amount of cases from two weeks ago, a slower pace than surrounding communities.
The main issue in Winchester, like in many communities around the country, involves keeping residents inside nursing homes safe. Wong said that testing would be conducted at long-term care facilities soon. She said baseline tests would start next week.
Wong reminded residents that spreading the virus can happen even if someone doesn’t show symptoms, which can greatly impact the elderly. Residents are encouraged to continue physical distancing and staying home when possible.
But because life must continue, the Town Manager announced the town issued road permits last week to begin the vast number of construction projects the town planned to start in the spring/summer including three bridge projects and several street projects.
She also said the town’s new Recreation Director would begin next week.
When it comes to the issue of holding a remote Town Meeting, Wong said the state legislature would take up the legislation this week. For Winchester, the warrant for Town Meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 8, has officially closed.
In order for Winchester to even consider holding Town Meeting inside the high school auditorium, the governor would have to lift the stay-at-home order, currently set to expire on May 4. There hasn’t been any notification by the Baker-Polito administration on whether that order will be extended.
Regardless, Wong said town buildings won’t reopen even if the governor lifts the restriction. She is, however, working on a plan to reopen said buildings. Once that happens, residents may be required to wear some type of face covering before entering. Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said the Board of Health is working on a mask policy for all buildings in town.
Wong added the Board of Health initially had an advisory and now they’re moving toward an order. Violating the order would not lead to fines, according to Bettencourt.
The Board of Health is also working on signage for each business that would alert residents/customers about the mask/face covering policy, which the businesses have agreed to post. This would also apply to food delivery drivers and anyone entering a restaurant to pick up a food order.
The town wants these restrictions in place for the potential surge period. To alert residents, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio suggested a press release while Wong proposed either using Reverse 911 or an email blast.
As the number of cases in Massachusetts starts to decline, a trend which may be happening already, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff warned residents not to become complacent.
