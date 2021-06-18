WINCHESTER – 50 years ago, for the fifth straight year, Winchester hosted the U.S. Women’s Indoor Championships, watched legendary players in action, and stepped into tennis history annals.
History was made during those years, when the distinction between amateur and professional athletes disappeared and the first steps in rectifying the inequity between prizes awarded to men and women were taken. Some of that played out in Winchester.
The Women’s Indoor Championships began in 1907. For 25 years, ending in 1966 when Billie Jean King won her first title in this event, they were played on the covered courts at Longwood in Chestnut Hill. Next year, the championship came to Winchester.
Why Winchester? It had new state-of-the-art indoor courts. In fact, the Winchester Indoor Lawn Tennis Center on East Street had the first indoor tennis facility built in New England.
Developed by John Koslowski and nicknamed Winchester Cathedral, the facility opened on Nov. 1, 1965. It had four courts, two covered with vinyl grass and two with cork. Two years later, two additional Neo Turf courts were added. When Gov. John Volpe cut the ribbon to open them, it was largest facility of its type east of the Mississippi River.
On Dec. 1, 1966, The Winchester Star announced that the Women’s Indoor Championship was coming to town. The top players in women’s tennis were coming. The sensational defending champion Billie Jean Moffit King (also the Wimbledon champion) was coming. The tennis community threw itself into the event.
It was a four-day event in February. Winchester resident Tom Raleigh, president of the New England Lawn Tennis Association (which hosted the event and chose the site) chaired the committee which selected the 32 contestants. Members of the Winchester Tennis Association volunteered to house players and provide transportation. Committees were formed for ticket sales, staffing (from ball boys to referee), refreshments, and other activities.
“Winchester Readies as World Tennis Capital,” the Star proclaimed on Feb. 9. No idle boasting this, since the games drew the biggest crowd in the event’s history.
Volpe officially named Feb. 9-12 National Indoor Tennis Days. The newspapers reflected the excitement of the times, carrying stories about the preparations, resumes of the contestants, news of their arrival, who was hosting which star, and of course announcing the results.
There were three events: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. There was also a youth day with an instructional clinic by the top players. The proceeds from all four days went to the Youth Tennis Foundation.
The big draw, though, was Billie Jean. Although she confessed to having reservations about playing on the slow artificial surface, King dazzled. On the day of the final match, sitting on bleachers borrowed from Tufts University, nearly 1,100 spectators watched the action.
“Billie Jean was buzzing,” Bud Collins of the Boston Globe (which co-sponsored the event) wrote, saying her “backhand was sizzling.”
“Billie Jean went on the attack immediately…. Winners flowed from her racquet,” local writer Bob Joslin declared. “Stop volleys, drop volleys, angled volleys and searing overheads in rapid succession kept the gallery gasping. A great champion in full cry was on the loose and there was absolutely no stopping her.”
Collins called it “Murder in the Cathedral.”
In 1968, King returned and left with two more trophies, for both the singles and doubles championships, the latter won with Rosie Casals.
According to Joslin, “These two have speed and agility to burn and burn it they did in a match that started in high gear and increased in pace before a roaring gallery of 1,500, who could hardly believe their eyes.”
That summer King turned pro. Although the divide between amateur and professional disappeared that year for many tennis events, including the four majors, this championship remained amateur, making King ineligible for the 1969 and 1970 matches.
Nevertheless, a roster of great women tennis players came to town. The 1964 champion, Mary Ann Eisel, won twice more. However, though still drawing top players and generating some exciting matches, the Star reported that without King, “This year’s Nationals did lack some of the whomp and wallop of the tourneys of ’67 and ’68.”
In 1971, she came back.
Overcoming the pay gap
In 1970, Collins reported, the top prize at the Italian Championship was $600 for women but $3,500 for men. The Pacific Southwest Open in Los Angeles was worse with a 12-to-1 ratio between men’s and women’s prizes. Infuriated, a number of leading women players decided to start a circuit of their own. The president of Philip Morris got interested, resulting in the Virginia Slims tour with increased prize money.
Despite reservations about smoking, the women accepted the new sponsorship. Winchester hosts were also conflicted. Collins reported Raleigh saying, “We decided to accept $12,500 sponsorship from Virginia Slims because without it we couldn’t have attracted the best players in the world.”
And that would have impacted revenue. “The reason we run the tournament is to make money for the New England Youth Tennis Foundation,” Raleigh said. “So we compromised.”
The women began playing new venues and getting more publicity. “And,” King told Collins, “they’re making more money than they’ve ever seen.”
Prize money of $1,500 had been awarded to the Winchester champion in 1970. The winner’s prize in 1971 was $2,500. And that, to no one’s surprise, went to King.
Once again King met Casals in the final match.
“As in the 1968 final,” Collins reported, “the agile Californians whipped up a feast of shot making to delight the crowd of nearly 2,000 that filled the Winchester Indoor Tennis Center.”
Though Casals took the first set, King won the next two. Paired for the women’s doubles, they took that title together.
Local press coverage of the 1971 championship was restrained compared with the flutter over the tennis queens of earlier years. But the event was growing, and at the end of 1971, the paper announced that the 1972 Virginia Slims event would be held in Hingham.
The Virginia Slims Circuit soon became the basis for the tour organized by the Women's Tennis Association, including many of the tennis stars who once thrilled spectators and took away memories of unexcelled arrangements, cooperation, and hospitality from Winchester.
