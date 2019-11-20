WINCHESTER - When you speak up, sometimes people listen.
Residents of Salisbury Street near Foxcroft Road (in the area of Cambridge Street and Wildwood Street) submitted letters to the town detailing issues they had with drivers speeding and being unsafe in their neighborhood. They asked for a “Do Not Enter 7 - 9 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m.” sign and a four-way stop sign.
The Traffic Review Committee recommended the four-way stop sign and the Select Board agreed, voting to approve the installation of a four-way stop at the intersection of Salisbury Street and Foxcroft Road.
Town Engineer Beth Rudolph discussed traffic counts in the area dating back to 2005 that show 1) most cars travel east toward Wedgemere Avenue and 2) the number of vehicles has increased from 285 in 2005 to 632 this year. Salisbury Street has become a popular cut-through street for motorists who want to avoid parts of Cambridge Street.
In what might come as a surprise, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested those using Salisbury Street as a cut-through weren’t from out of town; instead, he pushed the idea that Winchester residents were the culprits. He said he used a navigation app and it didn’t propose cutting through Salisbury Street.
Although Rudolph stated the rate of speed averaged less than 30 MPH, residents clearly felt differently. Jim Whitehead, a former member of the Select Board, current chair of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board and a resident of Salisbury Street, said the four-way stop was “definitely needed.” He also called the problem an “enforcement issue.”
Other Salisbury Street residents agreed. Bob Norberg echoed Whitehead’s statement about the issue concerning enforcement.
“The sign says stop, not roll through slowly,” he added.
Andrea Bloch, also from Salisbury Street, felt people are ignoring the stop signs that already exist. There are two on Foxcroft Road at the intersection with Salisbury Street. She has a blind son and was afraid he would get picked off.
“We really need a four-way stop at all Foxcroft (Road) intersections,” she argued.
(Once the signs are erected on Salisbury Street, Foxcroft will have a four-way stop at each intersection except for Yale Street. The board said they would look at that area and possibly hold a public hearing for residents of Yale Street.)
When it comes to cars either ignoring stop signs or just not stopping, Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff said it’s an issue all over town.
For this area specifically, it appears the Traffic Review Committee took into account the amount of cars traveling through the Foxcroft Road and Salisbury Street intersection, something for which Select Board member Jacqueline Welch expressed gratitude. Welch also inquired about installing 25 MPH signs in the area, as the town recently passed a bylaw changing the speed limit on side streets from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.
Rudolph said the DPW could replace 30 MPH signs with 25 MPH signs, but not necessarily erect new signs. Regardless, residents should be aware that the speed limit on side streets is officially 25 MPH.
