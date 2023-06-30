WINCHESTER - Thanks to the assistance of the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee and money from the Lynch Elementary School project, the town will have the money to either buy or enter into a Power Purchase Agreement for solar panels on the new Lynch School roof.
Chair Jay Nardone and vice-chair Chris Nixon, members of the EFPBC, said they would use contingency money to pay for the solar panels. Typically, the town will include a 10-15 percent contingency with every major project. In the event it goes over budget, those contingency funds can be used to keep the project on schedule without the Select Board, EFPBC, Capital Planning Committee or some other board or committee having to go to Town Meeting to ask for more funds.
If the project finishes on budget (or under budget) those funds are returned to the town’s reserve balance (known as a turnback, one way the town grows its Free Cash reserve).
The main reason the EFPBC chose to use contingency funds from the Lynch School project concerned their desire to keep the project moving forward.
“I don’t want to see the wheels come to a stop,” Nixon said. “We’ll use contingency money to let the design team keep moving.”
The town may still need to pay for the panels out of pocket, in the event the project goes over budget and money is needed to cover additional costs. In that case, the town now has time to place an article on the fall Town Meeting warrant.
Previously, the Select Board debated using American Rescue Plan Act funds or borrowing. Now, they can ask Town Meeting to approve a Free Cash transfer (or some other means) to pay for this one-time expense.
Nixon said if the town chooses direct ownership, it would need to identify a funding source before Nov. 17 when the contract is awarded. With Town Meeting already underway by that point, the board discussed a potential special Town Meeting to take place on night one of regular Town Meeting (this way the town could vote on a funding source and, if Town Meeting approves it, close special Town Meeting to make the vote official; regular Town Meeting might not close by the deadline).
(Although the EFPBC agreed to use contingency money, because there’s no guarantee the project won’t go over budget, the the EFPBC might need some of that money back. If the project finishes under budget, Nixon said it wouldn’t be an issue.)
If the vote fails, Nixon said the town could still enter into a PPA.
He noted the design cost could run the town up to $200,000 and the total cost for direct ownership is around $3M. Town Manager Beth Rudolph previously said the town could see a $461,000 savings through a PPA and a $1.54M savings with a direct purchase (both over 25 years).
Select Board member Michelle Prior at a previous meeting reminded the board one of the benefits of buying the panels outright involved not having to pay for energy. With a PPA, the town would pay for 50 percent of the energy, according to Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt.
Pruitt also said, according to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, either option gets the town to net zero carbon emissions.
A report released by Zapotec Energy out of Cambridge, the solar engineer working with Tappé Architects (the architects constructing the new Lynch School), outlined three options and some assumptions; however, Mucci felt that report raised more questions than it answered.
“We need some recommendations from the town’s perspective,” he suggested, adding how either the Finance Committee or the Energy Management Committee should look into it.
Prior said the Finance Committee made sense if not the EFPBC and Mucci proposed getting them on board in the event they need Town Meeting approval for a direct purchase.
While some board members seem interested in a direct purchase, they now have more time to debate and, possibly, receive a recommendation from the Finance Committee.
