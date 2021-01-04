WINCHESTER - While some communities go high, Winchester goes low . . . in terms of the coronavirus that is. The town received some good news on the last day of 2020 as its percent positivity rate decreased from four percent to 3.46 percent. This keeps the town in the yellow category.
Overall, Winchester discovered 141 new cases in the past two weeks for an average daily incidence rate of 45.2 over the past 14 days. In total, Winchester found 646 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For testing, Winchester tested 4,479 residents over the past two weeks and 34,301 in total. The town identified 155 new positive cases in the past 14 days to reach that 3.46 percent number. For comparison, Wilmington tested 1,400 less people in the past two weeks, but found double the number of positive results for a positivity rate of more than 10 percent.
While Winchester works to control the virus, some neighboring communities continue to see its numbers climb. Woburn, a red community for the past several months, saw its positivity rate increase to 8.64 percent over the past two weeks. Tewksbury, another red community, increased its positivity rate to 7.85 percent.
Reading, at 6.13 percent, Medford, at 3.56 percent, Arlington, at 2.85 percent, and Burlington, at 7.55 percent, all saw increases in the past two weeks. Out of those communities, Reading and Burlington are in the red category while Medford and Arlington are in the yellow category.
Some other communities, like Lexington (2.83 percent), Melrose (5.11 percent) and Stoneham (6.8 percent) all saw either a decrease or no change in positivity percent rate.
Thanks to lowering numbers in town, Winchester will participate in winter sports. However, Reading, also in the Middlesex League, pulled their students from competing for the time being as its case numbers rise. That lead to some push back recently from parents and students.
It’s not yet known if other communities in the Middlesex League will follow suit (Woburn’s, Burlington’s and Wilmington’s numbers continue to rise, and all three communities lie in the red category), but for now winter sports remain on schedule (in a reduced capacity).
