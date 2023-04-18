WINCHESTER - Once again, the Select Board will ask members of Town Meeting to support a water & sewer rate increase. Article 18 asks Town Meeting to amend the water & sewer rates by 6.5 percent similar to what the board outlined last spring.
Even though last summer’s extreme drought caused people to use more water than usual - the town took in $1M above estimated revenue - the drought also cost the town as it had to rely on more MWRA water due to the ongoing work on both the north and south reservoir dams (from where Winchester gets nearly half its water).
The MWRA’s water assessment increased by 21.2 percent compared to FY23’s assessment. The Operations & Management portion increased by 25.9 percent and the capital portion increased by 17.6 percent. The sewer assessment increased by eight percent.
This is the highest water assessment increase in six years and the highest sewer assessment increase in approximately a decade. Even though the town anticipated these increases, the effect became greater due to the town’s increased reliance on MWRA water.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called it the perfect storm: a drought combined with shutting down the town’s water reserves.
Therefore, even coming off a very dry summer, the Select Board plans to ask Town Meeting to approve a 6.5 percent increase (and to expect more 6.5 percent increases over the next several fiscal years; though, as always, water & sewer rates are volatile and subject to change).
This means, for residential users, water rates will increase by $0.11 per unit from 0-15 units (to $1.79), by $0.27 per unit from 16-45 units (to $4.43) and by $0.43 per unit for more than 45 units (to $7.07). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.11 for 0-15 units (to $1.82), by $0.35 for 16-45 units (to $5.75) and by $0.55 for more than 45 units (to $8.94).
For low income residents, water rates will increase by $0.09 per unit from 0-15 units (to $1.43), by $0.21 per unit from 16-45 units (to $3.51) and by $0.34 per unit for more than 45 units (to $5.64). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.09 from 0-15 units (to $1.46), by $0.28 from 16-45 units (to $4.62) and by $0.44 for more than 45 units (to $7.17).
For commercial and industrial users, the water rates will increase by $0.44 per unit from 0-75 units (to $7.15) and by $0.53 per unit for more than 75 units (to $8.75). Sewer rates will also increase by $0.57 from 0-75 units (to $9.33) and by $0.77 for more than 75 units (to $12.64).
This means the average residential user (21 units) will see a $7.03 increase in his or her bill (per quarter) and the average commercial user (37 units) will see a $37.21 increase (per quarter). A tier 1 user, a resident who uses less water (15 units), will only see a $3.31 increase (per quarter).
