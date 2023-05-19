WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph alerted the Select Board to new grant funding available from the state to assist with the town’s Housing Production Plan (HPP), which it adopted nearly five years ago. Select Board member Michael Bettencourt pressed for the town to “dig in” this time, as he felt it only hit low-hanging fruit the first time around.
The plan allows the town, should it permit 40 affordable housing units each year, to avoid unwanted 40B projects by obtaining “safe harbor” status. The town does not currently maintain said status; however, it could return to safe harbor with two affordable housing projects, at the Waterfield lot and at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, on the horizon and in the developmental stage.
The board saw an itemized list of tasks the town needs to perform as it looks to update the HPP, a requirement by the state every five years. They’re broken into six categories: project start-up, housing need and demand assessment (HNA) update, development and constraints and opportunities update, housing goals and strategies, final deliverables, and project management.
Project start-up
Here, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the town will initiate a data collection process to gather all relevant previous studies and plans, the latest data and other relevant materials pertaining to housing in Winchester. This could include the last HPP, 3A zoning materials, recent development proposals, internal memos, meeting minutes, or articles relating to housing production.
Next, the town will perform a community engagement and outreach strategy that focuses on those impacted by the housing crisis or who would benefit from a plan to expand and diversify housing, such as renters, business owners, residents of a range of ages and incomes, a range of household types, and social service providers.
This strategy will include identification of key stakeholders and an outreach plan. The project team will conduct outreach to hard-to-engage groups as needed and provide flyers to promote events, information to update any online or social media platforms, and press releases. The project partner will conduct online and social media promotion of the plan and events, post event flyers at key locations in town, and promote events through a school newsletter, water or tax bill, email lists, and/or local news coverage. Likewise, the project partner will be responsible for identifying key opportunities for engaging town leadership.
The town will look to develop an advisory committee made up of people with knowledge and those committed to understanding housing need and demand in town. They will be expected to share information on housing, provide input on plan components, conduct outreach for public events as directed by the MAPC, and provide support at said public events.
The fourth step involves designing and launching the project website with updates throughout the process. This includes assistance from the MAPC to select a plan title and develop a logo and overall graphic scheme for the project.
Eventually, the MAPC project team will visit the town for a tour that focuses on typical housing stock, new developments, like 3A zoning district areas, and other potential development opportunities.
Lastly, the MAPC will conduct a focus group with town staff, committee members and others who can speak to the housing needs in town, followed by a kick-off meeting to discuss the project scope, role and responsibilities of advisory committee members.
Housing need and demand assessment update
This involves confirmation of the 2018 HPP context communities or making changes as necessary to best provide a framework for understanding the latest data on Winchester. Communities will be identified based on demographic and housing characteristics, not just geographic neighborhoods.
The town will collect and analyze data, such as demand assessment and the latest trends. The town’s demographics, housing stock and affordability will be considered. This work will be shared with the community at the first public forum.
Next, the MAPC will hold a virtual focus group with local realtors, developers and others to get a baseline understanding of the town’s housing market, trends and demands. They will also hold another focus group with residents of affordable housing or in need of it, renters, volunteers in roles pertaining to housing, social service providers, and others.
The fifth step involves discussing and determining what housing messages are most likely to resonate, to provide a framework for the plan and any promotional materials associated with it.
Prior to the first public forum, the project partner will utilize information provided by the project team to make brief presentations at regular Select Board and Planning Board meetings. At the forum, the MAPC will share findings on housing need, discuss a housing video and update goals.
Development constraints and opportunities update
This involves notifying the team of any changes to the town’s zoning bylaws since 2018. The team will evaluate how effectively the bylaws facilitate housing development and how they could possibly do more to encourage a variety of housing options. They will also look at the permitting process, including what is allowed by right and what requires a special permit or a variance.
Part of the work considers environmental constraints on development, such as permanently protected open space and open space goals, wetlands, protected habitats and the like, as well as infrastructural and institutional capacity for household growth in town. This typically includes assessment of public transit, roadways, sewer, and schools.
The third step concerns reviewing the town’s housing toolkit for any possible changes including new programs, committees, funds and spending, or other resources.
Taking into consideration the town's 3A strategy and areas anticipated to be rezoned for compliance, the MAPC will work with the project partner and advisory committee to identify other areas of town where new housing may be appropriate given housing need and goals. Discussion will focus on location as well as identification of housing types most relevant to different parts of town (using the MAPC's diagram library of 3D housing types and photography).
Housing goals and strategies
The new HPP will update the goals of the previous HPP based on discussion with the project partner and advisory committee and updated analysis conducted earlier in the process pertaining to housing need and development constraints and opportunities.
The team will consider what original HPP recommendations that haven’t been implemented should remain in the update plan and what, if any, changes should be made to reflect the past five years. This may include changes to reflect town capacity or housing resources as well as shifts in priorities and focus.
As for recommendations, those will be based on the implementation assessment, the latest analysis and the new best practices. They include which strategies to maintain, which to drop or amend and which to add, and will be based on current need and town capacity to implement them.
Some strategies will pertain to unlocking development potential on sites identified for housing. The project team will also develop an implementation strategy that notes which town entity or partner will take the lead on a given strategy, which if any will provide support and whether it will be advanced in the short-, mid-, or long-term.
Before the team holds a second public forum, they will provide an update to the Select Board and Planning Board. At the second public forum, the MAPC hope to receive input on housing recommendations and development opportunity areas for different types of housing.
Final deliverables
Based on this planning process and through consultation with the town and advisory committee, the project team will identify needs for educational materials to address housing concerns and misperceptions and to communicate the benefits of addressing housing need and demand. Materials could cover housing need, the development process, addressing development impacts, and so forth.
This information may be laid out as post card(s), a pamphlet, or another format. These materials will support this planning process, and be made available to the town for future use.
The team will then prepare a draft housing plan based on the series of summary memos and input to date that complies with the state’s 40B requirements. This plan will be presented to town leadership, such as at a joint meeting of the Select Board and Planning Board. Once adopted, the MAPC will submit the HPP update to the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Project management
The project manager will be responsible for monitoring progress towards the execution of this scope, monitoring the budget, managing the project team, coordinating internal and external meetings, and maintaining communication with the project partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.