WINCHESTER - Slow and steady wins the race must be the motto of the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden. After being left for dead last month following lackluster showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a distant second place finish in Nevada, Biden dominated South Carolna and hasn’t looked back.
Yesterday, he stormed into “Super Tuesday,” which includes Massachusetts, and now has leap-frogged Bernie Sanders to become the new leader in the Democratic primary. In Winchester, Biden kept the momentum going with a convincing win, garnering 2,404 out of 6,623 votes.
In total, 7,676 voters cast a ballot in the presidential primary, nearly 50 percent of all registered voters. Following Biden, Winchester selected Massachusetts’ Senator Elizabeth Warren (1,555), former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg (1,179), and Vermont Senator Sanders (1,087).
It should be noted that this morning Bloomberg announced he was dropping out of the race.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump received 810 votes out of 1,039. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld received 156 votes.
Libertarian and Green-Rainbow party voters also participated, but only cast 12 votes between the two parties.
For State Committeeman and woman on the Democratic side, Ben Tafoya received 1,210 votes out of 3,289 in precincts 1-3 and 8 and Justin Dale Klekota received 897 in precincts 4-7, while Kathleen Manning Hall received 2,022 in precincts 1-3 and 8 and Teresa Walsh received 1,923 in precincts 4-7.
For Town Committee, the following residents were elected: Robert Colt, Jason Lewis, Stacey Irizarry, Jean Herbert, Stephen Cohn, Mariano Goluboff, Susan Verdicchio, Richard Goldberg, Mark Feblowitz, Karen Caputo, Richard Much, Amanda Littell-Clark, Ernest Sofis, John McConnell, Russell Gay, Daniel Sheridan, Eric Beechwood, Jessica Penny, Charles Gills, Ruthie Gagne, Ann Tower, Monica Driggers, Williams Mansfield, Eve Coffey, Margaret Carril, Marcia Lipski, Michael Bettencourt, Amy Shapiro, David Stirling, Fenton Stirling, Elizabeth Cregger, Stephen Engel, and Pavel Krotov.
On the Republican side, Robert Aufiero and John Miller were chosen by Winchester residents for State Committeeman with 258 and 411 votes, respectively. Winchester also selected Caroline Colarusso and Joyce Elizabeth Paul for State Committeewoman with 321 and 256 votes, respectively.
For Town Committee on the Republican side, Winchester chose: Anthony Conte, Katherine Krikorian, John Orrall, Kathryn Hughes, Judith Myra-Tonello, Susan Nardone, Eunice Maria De Oliveira, Christopher Kokoras, Christopher Jones, Robert Graves, Phyllis Johansen, John Miller, Kathryn Valone, Jacqueline Curtin, John Kingston, and Jean Kingston.
