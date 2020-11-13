WINCHESTER - In another article that engendered discussion but ultimately passed, Town Meeting approved Article 16 to fund traffic studies using $55,000 in Free Cash.
In support of the article, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt mentioned the number of accidents in town including one fatality in the town center. He said in working closely with the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee, his board needs flexibility to move forward.
Unfortunately, for Bettencourt and his fellow board members, the Finance Committee recommended unfavorable action citing no specific ask or purpose for the money. They pointed to other projects and COVID-19 expenses the money could go toward. They also suggested discussing alternative approaches.
In response, Select Board member Jacqueline Welch noted how traffic mitigation affects so many and pointed out how that issue often makes her board’s agenda (usually in the form of public hearings). She said residents were “passionate” about traffic issues.
“They’re not going away,” Welch argued, adding these issues are actually increasing. “Traffic safety is vital to quality of life. We need to plan instead of react.”
Town Meeting and School Committee member Zeina Marchant asked how the Select Board could ensure that all areas of town receive the benefit of these studies. Bettencourt noted they specifically created TTAC and filled it with residents from all precincts for this very purpose.
When asked by Town Meeting member Sherry Winkelman what $55,000 gets the town, Town Engineer Beth Rudolph admitted “not a whole lot.” She added the goal concerns using the money for smaller-scale projects or to augment larger projects.
Richard Rohan, of the Capital Planning Committee, acknowledged that one traffic project wasn’t funded this capital cycle and argued it made no sense to go forward with traffic studies without the money to complete the projects.
Another Town Meeting member, John Miller, called this “funds in search of projects.”
When Planning Board Chair and Town Meeting member Heather von Mering asked who would manage the funds, the Select Board or TTAC, Bettencourt called TTAC an advisory board who merely recommends solutions to the Select Board. He added how this money would help projects move into the capital queue.
Speaking of the capital process, Helen Philliou, a member of the Capital Planning Committee, wondered why the town needed this article. Bettencourt suggested this money would help fund smaller projects and those down the road.
Town Meeting member Lance Grenzeback, also a former chair of the Select Board, alerted Town Meeting to how this article could could be used as a “prime pump for state grants.” He said the money contained great value.
In the end, Town Meeting passed Article 16, 115 to 34.
