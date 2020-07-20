WINCHESTER - Attention Winchester residents, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s Online Voter Registration feature is available to those residents who are currently not a registered voter in Winchester and would like to participate in the upcoming state primary and general state election, this coming Sept. 1 and Nov. 3, respectfully. Please click on the following link to register: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/Welcome.aspx
To submit an online application, you must have a valid driver's license, learner's permit, or non-driver ID issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV). You must also have a signature on file with the RMV.
If you don't have an RMV ID, you can still use the online system to create an application. Print and sign the completed form, and then mail to Winchester Town Clerk 71 Mount Vernon St, Winchester, MA or bring it to the Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office first floor.
You can use this online system to 1) apply to register to vote in Massachusetts 2) to change your name or address for voting purposes 3) enroll in a political party, change your party enrollment or 4) unenroll from a political party.
Keep in mind, if you are enrolled in a political party for this year’s state primary you MUST pick that political party’s ballot when voting. If you are unenrolled, you have the option to choose the ballot of your choice on the state primary election day Sept. 1. This year’s state primary has a Democratic ballot, Republican ballot, Green Rainbow ballot and Libertarian Ballot. Go to www.winchester.us to view the sample ballots.
The deadline to register to vote in time for the Sept. 1 state primary is Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 state general election is Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
