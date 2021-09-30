WINCHESTER - At the recommendation of Town Manager Lisa Wong, the Select Board authorized a two week extension for the Waterfield Advisory Task Force to submit its findings and suggestions as it relates to the Waterfield lot and the Civico deal. This makes the new deadline Thursday, Oct. 14.
While Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said the task force has been discussing and working hard, she suggested the group might be getting too deep into the weeds on the project.
“We’re not looking for a comprehensive fix,” she noted, adding the Select Board only needs ideas and recommendations it can use during negotiations with Civico.
Because of the deadline extension, this could push a Town Meeting vote to December, instead of during fall Town Meeting in November. This would require the calling of a special Town Meeting.
Before the board authorized the extension, they heard from resident Pamela Cort who asked the board not to grant an extension. She felt some of the task force members weren’t doing the work; instead, in her opinion, they were slowing down the process by constantly asking questions for which they should know the answers (such as the number of units proposed and the size of the building, etc.).
The task force is made up of five members: Paul Manganaro from the group opposed to the Civico deal, Stephanie Zaremba from the group who favored it, plus three at-large members: Patrick Fortin from the business community, Bill Cummings from the real estate community and Dr. Soumya Ganapathy.
The Select Board created this task force when residents voted against the Civico deal in a special town election over the summer. With the negotiating team going back to the table with the developers, the board felt it made sense to have recommendations and suggestions on how much money they should seek, what the length of the lease should be (or if they should just sell the land to the developers outright; a previous Town Meeting vote allows the town to sell or lease the land) and other pertinent information.
This way, once the board returns to Town Meeting for another vote on the Land Development Agreement (assuming negotiations with Civico go well), they can have confidence in it not only passing, but also receiving the support of the town as a whole. The previous article passed Town Meeting, but when brought to the town through the special election, it failed.
Besides the extension, another reason the town might need a special Town Meeting to pass the Land Development Agreement article, as noted by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, concerns the length of discussion expected. He believes it could take all night.
Either way, as Select Board member Rich Mucci stated, “We need to keep the process moving and let it play out.”
