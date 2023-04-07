WINCHESTER - New chief of the Winchester Fire Department, life-long Winchester resident Steven Osborne, will take over on Saturday, April 29, his first official day as chief. Chief Osborne will replace Chief Rick Tustin who will be leaving on Friday, April 28.
Chief Osborne is currently the captain of the Winchester Fire Department and he has held that position since 2017. He began his career in 1995 as a firefighter/ EMT and has been a firefighter for 28 years. In 2000, he became lieutenant, in 2017 he became captain and in 2020 he began as captain/ training officer.
He is a third-generation firefighter and several family members are/ were firefighters, as well. His grandfather Fred Osborne was a Burlington firefighter, his father Steven Osborne is a retired Winchester Fire Captain, his Uncle Eric Peterson is also a retired Winchester firefighter, and his cousin is a Methuen firefighter.
In regards to his colleagues, Chief Osborne commented that he is very fortunate to work with a fantastic group of firefighters/ fire officers and administrative staff. He can’t say enough positive things about them. He further noted that it takes a special type of person to come to work every day and risk your life to help others. They are also very fortunate to work in a community that supports and appreciates the work they do.
In regards to the Winchester community, Chief Osborne said, "it's home to me, and always has been. I couldn't think of a better community to raise my family."
As chief, he is looking forward to continuing to serve the Winchester community.
Although he has learned so much from his colleagues, both past and present, his most influential mentor is his father. He was fortunate to work with him for half his career and his father has always pushed him to better himself through training and education and to learn from his mistakes. He further stated that he can’t thank his father enough for his knowledge and support throughout his life and career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.