WINCHESTER - Meet the new committee, same as the old committee? Maybe (but probably not).
The Select Board formally disbanded the 14-member Climate Action Task Force and approved the creation of a new seven-member Climate Action Advisory Committee with appointments to the new committee to be made by the Select Board. The CAAC will consist of two-year staggered terms, meaning in the first year, some members will apply for a one-year term and some for a two-year term.
This comes about as the original CATF finished the Climate Action Plan. This new committee will help implement it. And, the Select Board and Town Manager opened the new committee to all residents, meaning the board could appoint members of the CAAC to the new CATF (although it’s unlikely the board would appoint all seven members to the new CATF from the old CAAC ).
The dismemberment of the CAAC won’t come as a shock to any of its members, as the board noted they were all made aware of the move. Once the board approved the Climate Action Plan, their job essentially ended, anyway.
The board also plans to create, according to chair Michael Bettencourt, several subcommittees and working groups. This means there should be plenty of opportunity for residents to serve in some capacity if they so desire.
Members of the Select Board had some questions including Mariano Goluboff who wondered how long the appointments would last and who would make them. Bettencourt suggested two-year terms feeling that one year was too short and three years was too long. Staggering the terms allows for the chance to split up vacancies so not every seat becomes vacant at once.
The chairman also suggested the Select Board make these appointments, and Town Manager Lisa Wong announced they’d be open to all residents, registered to vote or not.
When and if the town hires a sustainability director, the committee could grow, Wong acknowledged. Right now, she said she’s working on a grant for the position but noted it would only cover one year.
Once Bettencourt cleared up some of the confusion, and apologized for not fully fleshing out the idea from the beginning, the board approved disbanding the Climate Action Task Force and creating the Climate Action Advisory Committee.
Residents who wish to apply should contact Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon. The official posting of the openings should commence once Lannon has all the information.
