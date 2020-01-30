WINCHESTER - The Select Board held a public hearing back in December to discuss small cell wireless antennas, otherwise known as 5G (Fifth Generation). This new technology is set to replace 4G, which ushered in the era of the cloud. 3G brought along the mobile internet back in the late 90s while 2G gave us the ability to text back in the early 90s. 1G started everything off back in 1979 and the 1980s with as the first generation of wireless cellular technology.
With 5G, it consists of small radio equipment and antennas that can be placed on structures such as streetlights, the sides of buildings or poles that are essential for transmitting data to and from a wireless service. FCC regulates 5G and projects that by 2026 there will be 800,000 small cells, which would be an increase from 86,000 in 2018 and 13,000 in 2017.
Because 5G is already here and the town can’t remove it, Town Manager Lisa Wong crafted a policy to help regulate it. The policy defines Small Cell Wireless Facilities as equipment and related appurtenances and devices mounted on structures 50 feet or less in height, no more than 10 percent taller than adjacent structures, and that do not extend existing structures to a height of more than 50 feet or by more than 10 percent.
The policy outlines the application process which includes an initial $500 fee that will cover up to five locations in an application. Any more would require an additional $100 per location. An applicant for a new pole must include a pon-recurringf fee of $1,000.
Once the application is complete and all comments have been received, the Select Board will schedule a public hearing to consider it. Afterward, the board may grant, grant with conditions or deny the application.
The content of the application must include basic information such as the applicant’s name, address, telephone number, and email address and any names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses of anyone acting on the applicant’s behalf.
It must also include:
• photographs of the equipment, drawings/renderings showing elevation data, height and other dimensions,
• ways the installation won’t cause a public safety hazard or damage public ways including pedestrian and vehicle safety practices,
• whether the application provides multiple hardware, design, color, and aesthetic options that may reduce the size or improve upon visual characteristics,
• availability to meet with the Town Engineer, Planner, DPW, and/or a designee of the Select Board,
• narrative descriptions of the overall system deployment and the specific equipment proposed for installation,
• detailed drawing of existing and proposed conditions within 25 feet of the proposed work,
• maps showing the locations of the poles or other facilities where the equipment will be located,
• certification by a registered profession engineer that the pole/location can safely support the proposed equipment,
• location of all equipment,
• written consent of the pole or facility owner to do the installation,
• insurance certificate; such insurance will include general liability insurance of at least $1M for bodily injury and property damage with a $3M aggregate limit per insured event,
• description as to reason for location and why it’s as good or better than similar locations,
• copy of FCC frequency license,
• certification from the applicant it will maintain the installations in good repair and according to FCC standards,
• a list of other municipalities that have issued grant of location orders to the applicant,
• and copies of all required permits.
The policy also describes the safety and design guidelines such as the town’s location preferences, which include not locating within 150 feet of public school property, the potential use of freestanding poles, the size of the small cell components, hiding hardware connections from view, the amount of decibels the device can emit (not greater than 35dBa at one meter, if technically feasible, and never more than 58dBa), antenna/pole placement, lighting, and location of ground equipment.
As for placement, the policy outlines the board’s preferences: within the pole area available for use and with the least impact on driver and pedestrian visibility, in the public right-of-way, not along the frontage of a historic building, not to reduce driveway stopping sight distance and intersection sight distance, not to impede pedestrian or vehicular travel, snow removal, or obstruct legal access to right-of-ways, at the intersection of property lines, not to impact business (for example, not in front of windows, walkways, entrances), and an appropriate clearance from existing utilities.
For recertification, every third year after an operator’s first small cell wireless facility approval by the town, the equipment owner must submit an affidavit which will list, by location, all small cell wireless installations it owns within the Town of Winchester by location and must certify each one that remains in use, each that is covered by insurance and each that’s no longer in use.
The owner must pay a tai-annual recertification fee of $270 per installation that remains in use or which remains installed in the public right-of-way. If not in use, it must be removed by the owner within 90 days of receipt of the tri-annual recertification affidavit.
If not removed within the 90 day period after being listed as no longer in use, the owner will be subject to paying the town $100 per day in liquidated damages or as a administrative civil fine until the installation is removed.
Other than a few language issues, such as Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff not favoring the phrase “if technically feasible” under the safety guidelines, the board unanimously approved the policy.
With no major rush to install 5G yet, the board could make amendments when it reconvenes on Monday, Feb. 10. If that happens, don’t expect a major overhaul. Wong said, about the policy, “noting can be restrictive to where it can be challenged in court.”
She added, when it comes to safety and guidelines, how the policy only outlines the town’s preferences and not requirements.
