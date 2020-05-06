WINCHESTER - After the town sold land on Highland Avenue to Five Points Development, it assumed the developer would build housing units on the five lots. Instead, the developer changed tactics and will try and sell the lots to other developers.
This could impact the town because part of the agreement in the original sale concerned Highland Avenue drainage costs, in which the developer agreed to pay half. According to Town Counsel Art Kreiger, the costs are estimated at $190,000 (original estimates were actually higher, so this turns out as a cost-saving for the town and developer).
The deal states the developer will pay a little more than $18,000 per lot on the sale of each lot on payment date or May 31, whichever came last. This gives Five Points Development time to sell the lots before payment is due. However, the developer rejected the agreement not wanting an end date.
Kreiger said he tried for a longer end date, such as June 30, but the developer rejected that idea, too. Although he claims to have two buyers, one for three lots and one for two, he agreed to pay the town once the sale goes through.
“This has been a tortuous road,” Kreiger said, “and I hope the town gets the benefit of the deal.”
Town Manager Lisa Wong recommended the town sign the agreement as is. The Select Board, though, voiced concerns about what would happen if the developer didn’t sell the lots. How would the town get paid?
Select Board member Amy Shapiro suggested town counsel put in language in the event he doesn’t sell the lots, Kreiger stated such language would only be enforceable if he didn’t intend to sell them. He added he could try and put in a long-range end date, such as Dec. 31. If that happens, he said the developer would have to initial the change.
Kreiger also said he had a phone meeting planned with the developer’s attorney this week.
With the uncertainty of whether the developer would sell the lots, the board authorized town counsel to change the first amendment to the agreement to add that the developer intends to sell the lots and also add in a long-range end date.
