WINCHESTER - A parking spot in front of the Black Horse Tavern (in the Thompson Street/Waterfield Road area) will once again become a takeout only space, but this time only after 5 p.m. For the rest of the day it will remain a 15-minute parking space.
Jim Covino, owner of the Black Horse Tavern, requested the board reinstall the takeout only space that existed back during the height of COVID. There are currently two other curbside pickup/takeout only spaces in the downtown.
Before the board voted on the change, they heard from the Chamber of Commerce president who, despite calling 15-minute spaces great, referred to takeout only spots as a detriment. He said he wasn’t speaking on behalf of the chamber as a whole; rather, he was speaking for various members.
The president called restaurants great for bringing people to the downtown, but added, “we all need to work together.” He expressed concerns that changing the sign (to takeout only without the time constraint) would lead the town down a slippery slope. He believed every restaurant would want one in front of their building.
Therefore, he not only suggested not changing the sign in front of the Black Horse Tavern, but he also proposed removing the other two takeout only signs. He said to make them all 15-minute parking signs.
“We’re past COVID,” the chamber president exclaimed, “and we don’t have the need for takeout only signs.”
Covino, in his defense, said, “I’m not saying we’re different, but we are. We have a to-go business.”
He felt his restaurant gave back to the town through the meals tax. He also called the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project a nightmare. Covino said he was looking for that sign, “because no one pays attention to 15-minute signs.”
Select Board member John Fallon asked Town Manager Beth Rudolph what the myriad traffic studies the town completed in the downtown showed and she said it goes both ways: some feel some spaces are timed too long and some aren’t timed long enough.
She also mentioned the prospect of putting in raised crosswalks in the area through a $500,000 earmark from the state.
As a compromise, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested capping the takeout portion of the space for after 5 p.m. He agreed with Covino that residents tend to ignore the 15-minute signs, but said the issue involved enforcement. Bettencourt said the town only has one person who walks the town center that can write up tickets.
“I’m sympathetic to (Covino),” Bettencourt said, mentioning people will park in the crosswalk if no spaces are available.
He added how the spot can serve multiple restaurants, especially during construction on the commuter rail station. The board also agreed to revisit the discussion once the MBTA project finishes.
Although the board unanimously supported the motion, chair Rich Mucci said he was against takeout only signs anywhere (noting the other two signs were for restaurants that didn’t participate in outdoor dining). He called parking a real big issue for retail businesses.
He felt 15-minute signs work best for all, noting that space is used by many businesses. While he did ultimately vote in favor of the motion to make the space takeout only after 5 p.m., he agreed with the chamber president regarding the idea it could become a slippery slope as “lots of restaurants do takeout now.”
Select Board member Michelle Prior agreed with Mucci, saying she would only support the motion if it included “after 5 p.m.” With that change, the board unanimously voted in favor and new signage should read: “15-minute/15-minute takeout only after 5 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.