WINCHESTER - The Select Board has been talking for many months about the Community Preservation Act and last week member Michael Bettencourt gave the board a more in-depth presentation.
He said the CPA was signed into law in the year 2000 by then-Governor Paul Cellucci. If passed in town, it would add a surcharge onto residents’ tax bills of no more than three percent (and most likely one percent or less). The state would then offer a matching grant, which currently sits between 30-35 percent. This means if the town raised $100,000 through the CPA and the state matched at 33 percent, the town would receive $33,000 from the state (thereby bringing the total amount to $133,000).
The surcharge can also be increased or decreased. For example, if the town started off at .5 percent and felt it wasn’t raising enough funds, Winchester could increase the surcharge to .75 or even one percent. Likewise, if the town chose to start the surcharge at 1.5 percent, it could decrease it to 1.25 or one percent if needed.
The money would go toward preserving open space, historic preservation, affordable housing, and could even help the Capital Planning Committee fund some projects. It’s collected each quarter and the state matches at the end of each fiscal year.
Once passed, the town would create a Community Preservation Fund. The funds, Bettencourt said, could even be leveraged through borrowing and bonding. Money from the fund, Town Manager Beth Rudolph said, would be appropriated by Town Meeting, similar to how Town Meeting authorizes Capital Planning Committee projects.
“It’s necessary for the town to pass it,” Bettencourt said about the CPA.
Although the Select Board has for many months talked up the CPA and its importance, don’t expect to see it on the ballot until November of 2024. The board has been told by a committee that studies CPAs the best chance of it passing occurs during presidential elections when more people are likely to vote.
This means, in order to get it on the ballot then, it would need to pass spring 2024 Town Meeting. The law says once it passes at Town Meeting, it must be placed on the next scheduled election ballot. Therefore, if the article passes at spring Town Meeting it would go on the November election ballot (as spring Town Meeting occurs after the spring town election) even if the town held a special election sometime in the summer.
Before any of that can take place, the Select Board must establish a study group, do outreach and identify stakeholders and create a working group of no more than 12 members (and to include Bettencourt, vice-chair Anthea Brady, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt and Jen Ryan).
Bettencourt said the study group would give an update to fall Town Meeting. To get the ball rolling, the Select Board approved the creation of the study group.
