WINCHESTER - After speaking with Town Counsel Jay Talerman, the Select Board approved and executed the license agreement with the developer’s of the 40B housing project on River Street for landscaping work.
The Zoning Board of Appeals recently approved a modification for revised landscaping, with some of the affected area on town-owned land (at the end of the street). Town Manager Beth Rudolph said her staff had no concerns with the ruling, calling it a “limited scope” that affects three large trees and some smaller shrubs and bushes.
Talerman described the agreement as “pretty straightforward” and a more “palatable landscaping proposal” for the abutters. He added the developers would install the necessary trees and shrubs and if everything survives, then the license agreement gets terminated.
“This is a pretty routine grant of license,” he concluded.
Opioid settlement
The town found out it will receive an extra $430,000 as a result of the opioid settlement brining the overall amount the town receives to approximately $900,000. The Select Board voted to authorize the town manager to sign on to the settlement agreement.
