WINCHESTER - Can a 40B project really be “friendly?” Yes, it can, apparently.
A nine unit housing project is coming to 87-89 Cross Street courtesy of developer Mario Covino and architect Chris Mulhern. With two of the units available to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income, and with it being a rental project, all nine units will count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.
According to Lynne Sweets, from LDS Consulting Group LLC, who spoke on behalf of the project, in order for it to be considered a “friendly” 40B (or a LIP - Local Initiative Project) it needs the approval of the local Housing Partnership Board and the endorsement of the Select Board. It received both.
After receiving the approval of both boards, the project moves on to the Department of Housing and Community Development where they allow for a 30-day window for comments from the town, plus conduct a site walk with boards and town officials.
Once the project receives approval from the state, which could take two or three months (or in this case less time with cooperation from the town as opposed to opposition), it still requires the approval of the Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA will have to assess if it makes sense for the area and what issues need to be addressed.
The ZBA has 30 days from receipt of the Project Eligibility Letter to hold a public hearing. That hearing can last for a maximum of 180 days. Once the ZBA closes the hearing, they have 40 days to vote. All told, the process could last more than eight months; however, wth the town on board that seems unlikely.
“I would be surprised if the review lasts six months or needs a traffic study,” Sweets acknowledged, calling this a “small project” where the developer isn’t “necessarily asking for unreasonable things.”
If the project receives approval from the ZBA, it goes back in front of the DCHD for a final closing and regulatory agreement before the developer can obtain any building permits.
Currently, a dilapidated two-family home exists the developer plans to raze. He said the cost to save the home made little sense. Instead, he’s proposing nine attached, three-story townhouses that will all be 1,700 square feet with an open concept, one garage and three additional spaces (with perhaps more located behind some of the townhouses) available.
Sweets said all units would be the same with each having a rear private deck and green space. She said the developer expects to request minimal dimensional waivers.
As for energy, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked if the team looked into using heat pumps, saying a project that produces no carbon would be advantageous. Mulhern, the architect on the project, said a carbon-free project was on their radar, but Sweets added how using heat pumps might not work due to the lack of availability of some parts.
A lottery will determine who gets the affordable units including a local preference for those who live, work or have school-aged children in town.
With affordable housing now a “very streamlined process,” according to Sweets, the project could begin as soon as next fall. If construction lasts one year, then renters could move in sometime in the fall of 2024.
The board noted the nearby intersection with East and Holton streets and Lowell Avenue, referring to it as “funky,” and vice-chair Anthea Brady wondered about opportunities to collaborate with the developer on traffic issues. She also suggested they look at the bike path in the area. The project is near the Acera School.
Sweets said they would meet with the DPW to address traffic and pedestrian safety.
Before they voted to endorse the project, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt thanked Covino and Sweets for their engagement.
“This is an ideal project for us and I hope it moves through the process efficiently,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.