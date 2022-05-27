WINCHESTER - As COVID resurges in town and more people contract the disease, it eventually trickles down into the school system, affecting both students and staff. For those who test positive, they must quarantine for five days. On the sixth day, they can return to school.
The issue revolves around the lack of a testing requirement. The state doesn’t mandate any student test negative after five days, so someone could return to an elementary school, the middle school or high school still positive (but perhaps asymptomatic or with mild symptoms). Superintendent Frank Hackett told the School Committee at their most recent meeting this week he doesn’t understand why the state removed the testing requirement.
Therefore, while the school can’t mandate any student test negative after quarantining for five days, they can encourage it. Both School Committee members Michelle Bergstrom and Thomas Hopcroft strongly encouraged students test negative before returning on day six.
The one thing the schools can do is require any student returning from a five day quarantine to wear a mask for five days, six hours a day while in school. Unfortunately, this plan goes out the window during lunch, when students must unmask to eat. While some schools can provide three-to-six feet of distance in the cafeteria, not all schools can. This means some students returning from quarantine who didn’t necessarily test negative will sit in close proximity to other students, none of whom will be wearing a mask.
Hackett called this a tricky situation. He said schools moved away from using the gym and returned to the pre-pandemic status quo of eating in the cafeteria. He noted in some schools it’s hard to distance, but acknowledged there were no great answers.
In some instances, students can eat outdoors if the weather cooperates. In others, parents are allowed to make certain accommodations, such as taking their child out for lunch and returning them afterward.
When the idea of separating the general population away from those returning from isolation came up, Hackett said parents didn’t want that. The School Committee also didn’t seem to favor the notion of segregating certain students.
Member Chris Nixon pointed out the absurdity of the rule that returning students need to mask all day when that’s not possible during lunch.
“We can’t have it both ways,” he said, adding that even though it seems obvious, parents need to know masks will come off during lunch time.
The superintendent said that information should go on the paper sent home to parents (though it is currently listed on the school department website).
There’s also the issue of special needs students being around mask-less students during lunch, some of whom just returned from a five-day quarantine and may still be COVID positive. Therefore, the School Committee pushed for students to test negative before returning. Since they can’t require it, the mask acts as an additional layer of protection from those students returning after a five-day isolation period.
Sadly, as Hopcroft pointed out, there’s an incentive not to test, so students can return on the sixth day. With that in mind, he suggested his committee strongly encourage testing to prevent students who are still positive from returning early. This is especially true for asymptotic students, as Hackett noted.
