WINCHESTER - Ask and you shall receive.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph asked the Select Board to appropriate money from the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds for a playground assessment ($9,800), to evaluate windows at the town hall and library ($53,500) and for the Lake Street bridge ($230,000). The board unanimously approved all the requests.
The board heard a request from the Capital Planning Committee recently about the need to evaluate the windows at the town hall and library, with committee chair Roger McPeek calling it a high priority. The board also heard from Rudolph about the final cost to actually fix or replace the windows, which could run the town more than $200,000.
Select Board member John Fallon called the evaluation “one step down the path.” To pay for the entire project, the board could look at using more ARPA money, asking residents to support an override or asking the Capital Planning Committee to use stabilization funds.
McPeek, in talking about the window issue, hoped the Select Board would place an article on the spring Town Meeting warrant to give the committee some additional funds (as the town manager isn’t using any Free Cash in her budget). Without that, it doesn’t appear as though they would be able to cover the cost to complete the town hall and/or library window replacement project.
The board ultimately decided not to move forward with any such article, thereby all but assuring the funding would need to come from somewhere else.
The other project, the playground assessment, could result in some of the town’s playgrounds receiving an ADA upgrade.
Rudolph spoke about the Lake Street bridge and said it will wind up being more expensive than the town originally thought.
The town expected the Lake Street bridge repair to cost approximately $2.1M; however, the winning bid came in at $2.19M, which includes an alternate pedestrian bridge for use during construction, but doesn’t include $50,000 needed for Eversource to relocate a gas main or a 10 percent contingency. That pushes the total to $2.6M.
With concerns about what a delay could do, she wants to award the contract as soon as possible. Therefore, she requested the additional funding of $230,000 ($50,000 for the gas work and $180,000 to cover the bid and contingency costs). She said if the $50,000 isn’t needed, the money could be returned.
Rudolph said she’s been coordinating with Eversource on the gas issue for years; in fact, the town applied for a Ch. 91 permit that allows them to work around rivers and lakes back in April of 2021 and didn’t receive it until last November.
With the project now ready to move forward, the plan includes closing the bridge completely once school ends and reopening a portion of it sometime in early September (Lake Street leads into Skillings Road and the high school).
“It’s critical to get the work done while kids are out of school,” Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said.
The town manager also mentioned another project, the Tipping Building at the Transfer Station, that may require additional funding. As she didn’t offer any recommendations, the board elected to wait until the fall for more information.
Rudolph said, while the Transfer Station undergoes repairs and upgrades, the town found additional deficiencies with the building. This leaves the board with two options: repair or replace the building. A repair would most likely cost less, but Rudolph wondered how long it would last.
“We need to weigh the pros and cons of each option,” the town manager suggested, “and discuss funding options.”
To repair or replace the building, the town would need to increase its borrowing through a Town Meeting warrant article, either this spring or in the fall. Rudolph proposed waiting until the fall.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested putting an article on the spring Town Meeting warrant and amending it as necessary on the floor (if the town needed to reduce the borrowing amount). However, Fallon felt there were too many unknowns to move forward in the spring.
When Bettencourt proposed having an article ready just in case Rudolph could have some numbers available, Fallon said “we’re not close.” Rudolph added the deficiencies did not rise to the level of an emergency.
For the rest of the town’s ARPA money, the board decided to set aside 10 percent ($300,000) for community stakeholders to apply and receive, thus not giving all the money to the Capital Planning Committee.
Bettencourt talked about different buckets and needing a process to evaluate that. He pushed for coming up with a financial strategy that would include potential Community Preservation Act money (should the town approve a ballot question in November of 2024).
Rudolph reminded the board they had to commit ARPA funds by Dec. 31, 2024 and any CPA funds wouldn’t be available until 2027 (with any surcharge starting on July 1, 2025).
New Select Board member Michelle Prior said there’s plenty of need and demand for capital with Vice-Chair Anthea Brady adding that capital projects only get more expensive every minute. Even still, the board seemed comfortable setting aside $300,000 for which stakeholder groups can apply (with those organizations, such as the Jenks Center, Wright-Locke Farm or Griffin Museum, potentially needed to promise a 1-1 match).
The board elected Brady to coordinate with Town Comptroller Stacie Ward on the program.
