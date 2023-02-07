WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) benefit for the town’s employees from three percent to five percent at the behest of the Retirement Board. It will be a one time adjustment for FY23 for those making up to $14,000 (approximately a $700 increase).
According to the Retirement Board, an increase was needed with the cost of living on the rise. In 2023, it’s risen 8.7 percent. The Retirement Board already approved the adjustment but needed the Select Board’s approval to make it official.
Town Comptroller Stacie Ward said the town is right at the average with its COLA base in the state, and the increase shouldn’t affect the FY24 budget. She also mentioned the town could potentially pay off its pension liability by 2029.
The board didn’t express any issues with the request with member Michael Bettencourt calling it reasonable and chair Rich Mucci saying he didn’t have a problem supporting this because “it’s the right thing to do.”
Ward acknowledged the increase was “not a lot of money.”
