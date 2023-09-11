WINCHESTER - The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) will be completing a conceptual design and land survey for Mystic Valley Parkway along the eastern shoreline of the Mystic Lakes in Winchester and Medford. This project is expected to take place between fall 2023 and aummer 2024, and will incorporate robust community engagement. The project is being made possible by a MassTrails grant and a generous contribution from the Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation.
If you are interested in helping to shape the community goals, outreach strategy and design of this project, please consider applying for the project’s steering committee. A $500 stipend will be provided for your time. Learn more and apply by 9/30 at https://tinyurl.com/bdt2w7pk (application available in Spanish and Portuguese).
Mystic River Watershed at a Glance
The 76-square-mile Mystic River Watershed stretches from Reading through the northern shoreline of Boston Harbor to Revere. An Anglicized version of the Pequot word missi-tuk (“large river with wind- and tide-driven waves”), it is now one of New England’s most densely populated, urbanized watersheds.
Its 21 municipalities are home to 600,000 residents, including many who are disproportionately vulnerable to extreme weather: environmental justice communities, new Americans, residents of color, elders, low-income residents and employees, people living with disabilities and English-language learners.
The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) builds shared solutions so that all people, no matter who you are or where you live across the Mystic River Watershed, have safe and easy access to nature and a healthy environment. MyRWA believes that understanding the roots of current inequity, access to information, and opportunities to learn about the natural world empower us all to work together for a better future in the Mystic.
