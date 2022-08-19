WINCHESTER - Eversource continues to work on the 345kV electrical line project in Winchester. The company made some headway since they began, but work still remains.
According to Eversource, they installed four of six manhole covers in the Washington Street area and should finish up in the area of Marion and Forest streets this week. They hope to finish the entire area before school begins on Aug. 31 (though admitted they may finish a week late).
“I’m optimistic,” an Eversource representative said about the company’s prospects of getting it done on time.
However, once they finish, the electrical company admitted it would need to send a crew back to clean the pipes and splice the wires. This would require just opening the manholes. Eversource should complete the entire project in May of next year, before it then moves on to Woburn (and delays could push it back to June of 2023).
If the company runs slightly behind schedule, Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady suggested, and chair Rich Mucci backed, they get the information out to parents.
“Try to air on the side of more communication,” she asked.
Eversource said they finished up work on Cross Street between Forest and Washington streets, but will return for cleaning and splicing. Finally, they will move on to the Cross Street, Holton Street area before crossing into Woburn.
In that area, Eversource is almost finished with one manhole and beginning work on another (traffic in that area is down to one lane).
Once they reach Woburn in the next couple of weeks, they plan on starting in the Arlington Road and Pickering Street area (near Horn Pond).
