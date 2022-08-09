WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
Some of the projects include replacing the HVAC unit at the Town hall for $6.3M (and a grand total of $10M for all the necessary Town Hall work) and $2M for school safety-related projects at the McCall, Lincoln and Ambrose schools.
“We’re hoping to start the process with the Select Board,” McPeek suggested, “and package some of these projects through an override.”
Capital Planning Committee member Jim Johnson said these requests were for the “future” of the town. He noted how buildings don’t last forever.
“We’re here to ask for direction,” Johnson told the Select Board.
He added how much the Capital Planning Committee has done in the two decades since Town Meeting established both the Building and Capital Stabilization Fund. He said they’ve taken care of assets, citizens and employees.
“We’ve done a lot so far,” Johnson acknowledged.
The board understood the committee’s needs, with chair Rich Mucci admitting costs are escalating “faster than imagined.
“We need to do something,” he proposed. “We need to help capital out.”
Mucci, therefore, recommended further discussions with the committee through himself and Select Board member John Fallon, the board’s representative on the Capital Planning Committee.
One suggestion brought forward, from Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, involved an operating override instead of a debt-exclusion override that would inject money into the stabilization funds so the Capital Planning Committee could bond projects and pay them down over time.
“Residents just want to know where the money goes,” he noted.
Johnson said his committee would take anything the board offered.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt backed Goluboff’s comments. He said they have to message a possible override as soon as possible. He called it an override to maintain a higher level of funding that would give the Capital Planning Committee a “little bit of a buffer.”
Johnson acknowledged how the town is in better shape than it was 10-15 years ago.
One issue the board mentioned concerned the need for an override for the Lynch School replacement project and how they would have to be wary of that timeline if they chose to ask residents to support even a small operating override.
